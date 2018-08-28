Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich electrical installation firm boosts apprenticeship intake as business booms

PUBLISHED: 17:03 08 November 2018

Apprentices at DPL Group with joint owners and managing directors Fran and Gary Dinsdale Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

Apprentices at DPL Group with joint owners and managing directors Fran and Gary Dinsdale Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

Paul Nixon Photography 01473430707 07904296577

An electrical installation and maintenance firm has boosted its apprenticeship intake to a record-breaking 20 youngsters.

Ipswich-based DPL Group, which provides a range of services across the region, has taken on six new apprentices.

The company, owned and managed by Fran and Gary Dinsdale, has from strength to strength over the last 18 years, with mechanical and electrical projects secured at the Wine Rack and Easy Hotel in Ipswich.

The Dinsdales believe a large part of the firm’s success is down to its on-going commitment in providing the very best apprentice programmes for its employees.

It works in tight collaboration with local training providers to recruits up to eight new apprentices every year.

It was able to recruit six new apprentices in September this year due to “continual growth and expansion”, it said.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

Yesterday, 17:42 Jessica Hill
New look store Ipswich

Find out where New Look has closed down stores and what its plans are for those remaining

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Yesterday, 17:17 Jessica Hill
Felixstowe house prices.

Over the past year house prices have been rising steadily across Suffolk and Essex, but hidden in those statistics, some buyers have fared much better than others.

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

Yesterday, 09:18 Jessica Hill
Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

The co-owner of a taxi, coach and mini-bus hire company in Ipswich has blamed a tax gripe with HMRC for the company falling into financial meltdown last month.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 09:08 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Could you change direction, and become a schoolteacher?

Yesterday, 17:29 David Vincent
Now Teach, graduation ceremony for the 2017 cohort of new teachers Picture: NOW TEACH

Now Teach, the education charity which recruits experienced professionals into teaching, is expanding its programme into East Anglia.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Lambert hopeful of Harrison return while Nolan remains sidelined... as boss insists Ward’s time will come

Jon Nolan has a dead leg. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Felixstowe house prices.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide