Ipswich electrical installation firm boosts apprenticeship intake as business booms

Apprentices at DPL Group with joint owners and managing directors Fran and Gary Dinsdale Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Paul Nixon Photography 01473430707 07904296577

An electrical installation and maintenance firm has boosted its apprenticeship intake to a record-breaking 20 youngsters.

Ipswich-based DPL Group, which provides a range of services across the region, has taken on six new apprentices.

The company, owned and managed by Fran and Gary Dinsdale, has from strength to strength over the last 18 years, with mechanical and electrical projects secured at the Wine Rack and Easy Hotel in Ipswich.

The Dinsdales believe a large part of the firm’s success is down to its on-going commitment in providing the very best apprentice programmes for its employees.

It works in tight collaboration with local training providers to recruits up to eight new apprentices every year.

It was able to recruit six new apprentices in September this year due to “continual growth and expansion”, it said.