From Paris to Woodbridge - graduate launches Suffolk luxury fashion brand

Paddy Bishopp, Ellie-Grace Frost, Jonathan Agar, Alexandra Nelson, and Toby Durrant.Photo: Shout About Suffolk. Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

A Suffolk fashion graduate has ditched Paris for Woodbridge to launch her own luxury accessories brand.

Ellie-Grace Frost is determined to put her home county on the map after learning her trade with some of the biggest names in fashion.

The 24-year-old previously completed a masters at Paris' Institut Français de la Mode before taking on a role a Louis Vuitton.

Earlier this year the designer won a place at the Shout About Suffolk Lab scheme in Melton - securing three years of guidance, mentoring and funding for the Ellie Grace brand.

The company will initially focus on producing jewellery, scarves and bags - and has caught the attention of legal firm Birketts, who will be sponsoring her place.

"I feel incredibly excited and proud to be in a situation where not only did I receive one of only a few places in the Lab, but now I'm being sponsored by a strong regional firm which wants to celebrate female entrepreneurship," said Ms Frost.

"I'm looking forward to learning from my mentors - one of whom is Ian Griffiths Creative Director for Max Mara - and working hard on my brand, all whilst establishing my company in my home county alongside some other really dedicated business people."

Shout About Suffolk was launched earlier this year by Paddy Bishopp, Toby Durrant and Richard Croft, to give Suffolk entrepreneurs a helping hand.

Mr Bishopp added: "From the very moment we received Ellie-Grace's video pitch, and saw the incredible extent of her career history to date, we have all been enormously impressed, and excited by her potential.

"She will now benefit from mentorship, collaboration and funding support as part of her place in the Lab, but has the added benefit of knowing that Birketts is very much aiding her journey and keen to see her achieve her full potential."

In addition to sponsoring Lab places, companies also have the opportunity to fund a Hub place as part of Shout About Suffolk's social enterprise concept.

This ensures up to 20 entrepreneurs will have a seat paid for, during which time they will benefit from networking and a collaborative work environment.