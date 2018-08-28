Movers and Shakers: Essex and Suffolk law firm welcomes new partner as firm grows

Essex and Suffolk-based law firm Ellisons Solicitors has welcomed a new partner to its commercial property team.

Catherine Abbott, described as “a highly-trained and experienced professional”, specialises in commercial property.

She has a particular interest in acting for clients within the rural and agricultural sector.

The new partner will be initially based at the firm’s headquarters in Colchester.

“I’m delighted to have joined Ellisons Solicitors’ well-respected and growing commercial property team,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to building new relationships and continuing to do my best for my clients.”

Catherine joins the team at a very exciting time for the business following the acquisition of a new office space in Colchester for its insurance litigation team.

Moving the 28-strong insurance litigation team to its own premises in The Bath House has provided the firm with the necessary space to nurture new talent, it said.

Ellisons now consists of 24 partners and more than 200 staff, working across its six offices in Colchester, Ipswich, Chelmsford, Harwich, Clacton-on-Sea and Frinton-on-Sea.

Partner and head of commercial property Philip Roberts welcomed the latest addition to the team.

“I’m pleased to welcome Catherine, to the firm,” he said.

“At Ellisons we are privileged to attract such talent who will help to drive further growth, and continue to deliver strong results for all our clients.”

East Anglian train services operator Great Anglia has appointed a new engineering director to oversee the maintenance, engineering and safe and efficient operation of its fleet of trains.

Martin Beable will join Greater Anglia in March 2019 from Arriva UK’s Trains Bid Team, where he is currently fleet director.

He brings a wealth of experience to the role. He has a masters degree in mechanical engineering and previously hel senior roles including fleet director at London Overground Rail Operations.

Felixstowe-based PR and marketing agency Pier has welcomed a new member of staff.

Chris James has joined the team as full-time creative director, bringing with him a wealth of experience in creative graphic design.

Chris has worked with the team at Pier for three years, providing freelance and project support.

Now a permanent, full-time part of the team, Chris is providing additional skills and expertise to the range of services on offer to the agency’s growing client list.

Ipswich-based PR firm Genesis has appointed Joanna Knight as account director.

Joanna has more than 30 years’ experience in PR, sales and marketing, and spent the last 15 years as sales and marketing director for a major office and contract furniture company working with high profile public sector and ‘blue chip’ clients.

She is also a Liveryman of the Furniture Makers’ Company, a City of London Livery Company and charity for the furnishing industry.

National lift maintenance and installation firm Pickerings Lifts has welcomed Renny Hall to its service sales and marketing team.

Renny joins the company as area service sales manager, growing the lift servicing, maintenance and repair side of the business across East Anglia.

The firm, based at Stockton-on Tees, is looking to expand operations..

Marketing director Gary Rains said: “We’re delighted to welcome Renny to the team.”

Pickerings Lifts has also appointed Julie Greyling as customer support manager for the East Anglian region.

Julie has been promoted from within the company, having joined as repairs manager in 2018. Prior to this, she worked in the accounting industry as a financial controller, and also has nine years’ experience within the lift industry.

Julie said: “I’m looking forward to applying the managerial and technical skills I’ve learned through my career to this role.”