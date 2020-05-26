Bike shop’s struggle for suppliers after selling month’s stock in a week

An Ipswich bike shop is being forced to look at shipping cycles from abroad as demand continues to grow from lockdown cyclists.

Elmy Cycles, in St Helen’s Street, has sold a month’s supply in just a week in the wake of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that lockdown would gradually be lifted - and that people should avoid public transport where possible.

Owner Steve Grimwood said: “In the years I have been running Elmy Cycles I have never seen such a demand for bikes and although many bikes are now sold out for months, we are still managing to find new ones for our customers and to still carry out repairs.

“It has been incredible and wonderful to see so many people getting back on their bikes and for so many reasons. The bicycle has the ability to change peoples lives for the better, to help produce a cleaner, greener environment and help peoples fitness and mental health.”

Mr Grimwood said they are being forced to look for new bike suppliers abroad as Suffolk, and the nation as a whole, look for alternative methods of transport.

He believes some models may not be restocked until August, and hopes that the new cycling trend continues well after that, especially as so much money is being pumped into making our streets safer for those on two wheels.

He added: “I hope it gives the authorities the evidence they needed to understand that if you took cars away, people would use bikes.

“The increase has been incredible so there’s now a fantastic opportunity to increase infrastructure to allow people to cycle, not just for leisure but also for work.”

One of Elmy Cycles’ customers Kirsty, who bought a new bike during lockdown, said she has always been nervous about cycling to work, but has found the lockdown a good time to try it.

She said: “It’s a great way to get to work and of avoiding public transport when the lockdown eases.

“I’ve always thought about cycling but the traffic made me nervous. Now seems a good time to try it.”