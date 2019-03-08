Partly Cloudy

Long-serving employee retires after 50 years at company

PUBLISHED: 19:52 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:52 24 May 2019

Edward Parker, managing director of Bennett Homes with Denise Isaacson, who is retiring after 50 years� service with the company Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Edward Parker, managing director of Bennett Homes with Denise Isaacson, who is retiring after 50 years� service with the company Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

© Keith Mindham

A family-run Suffolk housebuilder is waving goodbye to one of its longest-serving employees in the company's history.

Denise Isaacson started at Bennett Homes in April 1968 at the tender age of 15 and, with only a short break in 1980 for the birth of her daughter Anouska, has spent her entire working life - a total of 50 years - with the company.

She married husband Kevin in 1972 - who also worked for Bennett Homes until his death two years ago.

Denise's first role was as office junior on a weekly wage of £4, after which she was promoted to secretary to the sales manager, then secretary to the managing director.

She has spent the last ten years as customer care coordinator at the company, which is based in Nowton, on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds.

Edward Parker, managing director of Bennett Homes, said: "Denise has been an incredible asset to us over the last 50 years and we are extremely grateful for her loyalty and hard work.

"In her role as customer care coordinator, she has displayed her excellent communication skills in handling all our customers' queries.  "Over the past 50 years Denise has seen so many changes in both our business and the industry and acquired a huge wealth of knowledge which will be much missed.

"On behalf of everyone here, I would like to thank her for such outstanding service and wish her a very happy and healthy retirement."

Denise, who lives in Lakenheath, plans to spend more time travelling and with her family, as well as baking and reading.

