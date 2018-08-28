Partly Cloudy

Best Employers Eastern Region raises cash for MIND

PUBLISHED: 17:25 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 28 January 2019

Best Employers Eastern Region 2018 award winners Picture: DAVID JOHNSON

Best Employers Eastern Region 2018 award winners Picture: DAVID JOHNSON

David Johnson Photographic david@davidjohnsonphotographic.co.uk

Money raised through ticket sales to the Best Employers Eastern Region 2018 events has resulted in a donation of £5,250 to Mind, split equally between four regional offices of the mental health charity.

The Best Employers Eastern Region 2018 awards event Picture: DAVID JOHNSONThe Best Employers Eastern Region 2018 awards event Picture: DAVID JOHNSON

A total of 141 organisations and 15,000 people across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk took park in Best Employers Eastern Region 2018, co-founded by Pure and eras ltd and sponsored by Birketts and Archant.

The charity donation was raised from 50% of the ticket sales for the employee engagement initiative’s launch event in January and awards event in October, attended by 298 local employers and HR professionals.

The money will be split equally between four regional offices of Mind. Suffolk Mind, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind, Norwich and Central Norfolk Mind and Mid and North Essex Mind will each receive £1,312.50.

Lynn Walters executive director at Pure and founder of Best Employers Eastern Region said: “Best Employers Eastern Region supports and celebrates the organisations which are committed to creating workplaces which bring out the best in their people to achieve business success. We chose Mind as the charity to benefit from the 2018 events because supporting employees’ mental wellbeing is a key element of maintaining employee engagement, creating an inclusive workplace culture and being recognised as a best employer. “Mind’s own research shows that work is the biggest cause of stress in people’s lives and that at least one in six workers experience common mental health problems, including anxiety and depression. Not only have we been able to come together to celebrate our region’s most inspiring employers and to discuss creative ways of increasing engagement, we have also been able to raise a fantastic amount for a charity which has offices across our region providing dedicated support to people within our local communities.”

Mind provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem as well as campaigning to improve services, raise awareness and to promote understanding; including through its Mental Health at Work initiative. The local Mind offices support people in the community with services including supported housing, crisis helplines, drop-in centres, employment and training schemes, counselling and befriending.

For more information about Best Employers Eastern Region visit www.best-employers.co.uk or for more information on Mind’s Mental Health in the Workplace gateway visit www.mentalhealthatwork.org.uk

