‘We can help’ - Engineering firm’s offer to medical suppliers

SH Jenkins is based in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SH JENKINS SH Jenkins

A Suffolk engineering company is offering to make medical equipment to tackle the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

SH Jenkins in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds, normally makes agricultural and industrial equipment but has made the offer as the crisis has left it with workshop capacity.

Managing director Tony Whitbread said the company worked in materials including nylon, plastics, mild steel and other metals, and aluminium up to a maximum size of three metres cubed.

He said: “We have made hospital beds in the past and we can make any variety of small machine parts too, so we have the wherewithal.

You may also want to watch:

“Coronavirus has had quite a knock-on effect. We’ve had to furlough 40% of our staff and while we have a few weeks of work remaining on our books it does mean it has created capacity in the workshop.

“If there are medical suppliers who have short, one-off jobs they need doing then we can help.”

For more details contact Mr Whitehead on 01359 271234 or email him.

Join our Facebook group and sign up to our newsletter for daily updates on coronavirus in Suffolk.

For a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.