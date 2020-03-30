E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘We can help’ - Engineering firm’s offer to medical suppliers

PUBLISHED: 16:13 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 30 March 2020

SH Jenkins is based in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SH JENKINS

SH Jenkins is based in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SH JENKINS

SH Jenkins

A Suffolk engineering company is offering to make medical equipment to tackle the coronavirus.

SH Jenkins in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds, normally makes agricultural and industrial equipment but has made the offer as the crisis has left it with workshop capacity.

Managing director Tony Whitbread said the company worked in materials including nylon, plastics, mild steel and other metals, and aluminium up to a maximum size of three metres cubed.

He said: “We have made hospital beds in the past and we can make any variety of small machine parts too, so we have the wherewithal.

You may also want to watch:

“Coronavirus has had quite a knock-on effect. We’ve had to furlough 40% of our staff and while we have a few weeks of work remaining on our books it does mean it has created capacity in the workshop.

“If there are medical suppliers who have short, one-off jobs they need doing then we can help.”

For more details contact Mr Whitehead on 01359 271234 or email him.

Join our Facebook group and sign up to our newsletter for daily updates on coronavirus in Suffolk.

For a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We can help’ - Engineering firm’s offer to medical suppliers

SH Jenkins is based in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SH JENKINS

Town’s restaurant staff face uncertain future as chain collapses into administration

Carluccio's at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds selling off its food supplies as restaurants were ordered to shut because of the coronavirus crisis Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

‘What do we do? Sit back and watch our club disappear?’ Stowmarket Town to lobby FA over ‘null and void’ season

Non league podcast

Coronavirus: Aldeburgh Festival cancelled

Roger Wright, chief executive of Snape Maltings. outside the famed concerert hall. Photo: Matt Jolly
Drive 24