`The Cornhill is going to look great with the tree at Christmas’

PUBLISHED: 18:15 12 November 2018

Uniform Reaseach Ipswich Owner Daniel Le Sauvage in the rebranded Queen Street boutique. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Uniform Reaseach Ipswich Owner Daniel Le Sauvage in the rebranded Queen Street boutique. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

There is a new name in men’s fashion in Ipswich - Uniform Research in Queen Street.

Uniform Reaseach Ipswich. A new look and a rebrand for the Queen Street boutique. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

But there is a familiar face behind it, local entrepreneur Dan Le Sauvage who has given his former Urban Vintage store a new look and a re-brand.

And, Dan, who has been running his Queen Street boutique in Ipswich for 12 years, gave a seal of approval for recent changes in the town centre - especially the new look Cornhill.

He said: “I was up there last night, it looks very good at night. The Cornhill is going to look great with the tree at Christmas.

“It is something to bring people in to see the town centre, which is important at Christmas. Come and look at our new Cornhill.

Uniform Research men's boutique in Queen Street, Dan Le Sauvage and James Cole outside the re-branded shop.Uniform Research men's boutique in Queen Street, Dan Le Sauvage and James Cole outside the re-branded shop.

“I am passionate about our town.

“It is good to see investment in it. The new Charles Street car park is open now, it should have been built before. And parking prices are coming down.

“The town is getting better but it has still got a way to go to be back to where it was.

“You have got to keep evolving the town centre.

“I, like a lot of independent businesses, have invested in mine.

“You have to keep evolving businesses to keep them fresh, and to keep people interested.

“Uniform Research is not just about a new brand but about sustainability.

“We are trying to be more environmentally sensitive, We are going for paperless transactions and have fully recyclable paper bags.

“The fashion industry needs to change and go for higher quality, with less impact on the environment.

“It is important for local people to come into the town centre and support the independent shops and businesses.

“The town is really lucky to have such a great range of independent businesses. It is important we support these businesses and help them to grow.

“It is no secret it has been a tough environment for retail in recent times.

“We all share the same passion to carry Ipswich forward.

“Independent businesses are what make towns different.”

He has created a new style interior design for his store, with the `furniture’ reclaimed materials, includuing doors, scaffold boards and pallets and even a work bench, and with industrial style lighting.

He said: “We are looking for more sustainable brands and this fits with that philosophy.

“We are looking for high quality brands that wear well, and have less impact on the environment.”

His plans for next year include a second store and a range of basics branded clothing.

