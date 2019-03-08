Catch up on the big environment stories in Suffolk and north Essex in March
PUBLISHED: 17:12 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 31 March 2019
(c) copyright citizenside.com
This month has seen beavers returning home, event announcements and a landmark decision by Suffolk County Council.
There’s been no shortage of major environment stories this month.
Climate emergency
On March 21st Suffolk county councillors voted to ‘declare a climate emergency’.
The landmark decision came following a discussion of the issue at a meeting of the full council yesterday. The motion had originally been tabled by Green Party councillors Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw and Robert Lindsay, who agreed some amendments before the session. Putting aside party political differences, 60 councillors voted in favour with a single vote against and one abstention.
The move means councillors are obliged to form a cross-party panel tasked with coming up with policy ideas to help the authority cut emissions.
Beavers are back
Earlier in the month a pair of beavers were released into a fenced off area on the outskirts of Finchingfield in north Essex.
It is the first time beavers have been in the wild in the county for more than 400 years.
The semi-aquatic rodents are now living on the Spains Hall Estate – home to estate manager Archie Ruggles-Brise who agreed to host the beavers in the hope that their dam building activities will help slow flood waters in times of heavy downpours.
Archie said: “We are delighted to welcome beavers back to the estate, and to East Anglia, for the first time in almost half a millennium.
“It’s especially exciting to be able to utilise their unique skills to deliver flood risk reduction and biodiversity benefits locally.
Minsmere concerns
Meanwhile, the RSPB has been vocal on its concerns about the proposed Sizewell C nuclear plant and how its construction may impact the world famous Minsmere nature reserve.
This month the charity revealed that the renewal of Minsmere’s European Diploma for Protected Areas has been approved in draft on the condition that “the construction of the new reactor will not be at the detriment of the Minsmere Reserve.”
Nature Summit
Alongside these happenings there have been a number of environmental events announced.
Suffolk Wildlife Trust announced it intends to hold the county’s first Nature Summit on June 7.
The evening event will be held at DanceEast in Ipswich and is free to attend
The Trust’s campaigns manager Kerry Stranix said: “We hope the Nature Summit will be the start of a conversation about what we can all do to create a wilder Suffolk, and that people will leave feeling part of something bigger - and inspired to act.”
Green Oscars
Also announced this month was the return of the Suffolk’s Creating the Greenest County Awards for the first time in three years.
Known affectionately as Suffolk’s Green Oscars, the awards seek to recognise individuals, businesses, communities, schools and voluntary organisations for the work they do to combat climate change, or simply for improving the area where they live.
Nominations are now open with an awards ceremony planned for July 17.