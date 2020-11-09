E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business boost to west Suffolk town as new centre opens

PUBLISHED: 11:18 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 09 November 2020

The opening of the EpiCentre in Haverilll on November 2 from left, Babita Devi (Oxford Innovation), Kelly Boosey (Oxford Innovation), John Griffiths (Leader West Suffolk Council), Austen Adams (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority) , and Nic Rumsey (Jaynic ) Picture: REBECCA BACON

The opening of the EpiCentre in Haverilll on November 2 from left, Babita Devi (Oxford Innovation), Kelly Boosey (Oxford Innovation), John Griffiths (Leader West Suffolk Council), Austen Adams (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority) , and Nic Rumsey (Jaynic ) Picture: REBECCA BACON

Rebecca Bacon

A west Suffolk business centre to promote “high potential” companies has been officially launched.

From left, Kelly Boosey, John Griffiths, Austen Adams, Nic Rumsey and Babita Devi at the EpiCentre Picture: REBECCA BACONFrom left, Kelly Boosey, John Griffiths, Austen Adams, Nic Rumsey and Babita Devi at the EpiCentre Picture: REBECCA BACON

The EpiCentre in Haverhill, was opened at a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by local dignitaries on November 2.

Guests included Austen Adams, business board chairman of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, leader of West Suffolk Council John Griffiths and Nic Rumsey, managing director of developer Jaynic.

MORE — Ex-boss who ‘almost died twice’ after contracting virus gets back on track with life coaching business

The centre was built thanks to a £6.2m cash boost provided jointly through a £3.5m loan by West Suffolk Council and £2.7m of Local Growth Fund investment from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, with the aim of bringing jobs and employment to Haverhill Research Park and its enterprise zone.

Mr Adams said he was “really excited” to learn about who would be occupying the 60-office, 30,000sq ft building.

“The EpiCentre is a brilliant example of an innovative project that will help to unlock the East of England’s growth potential by helping start-ups to thrive and create new jobs,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“High potential and innovative companies across the East have the power to be the catalyst for building back better and I think this is a great example of an investment that will pay dividends by helping drive inclusive local economic growth.”

Councillor Griffiths said it was great to see the building finished and ready. “Four businesses have already signed up which shows business confidence in what we are all trying to achieve, and we hope more will soon follow. I would like to thank all those involved for making this ambitious ambition a reality for Haverhill, west Suffolk and the region.”

Mr Rumsey thanked the combined authority and West Suffolk Council for their “unwavering moral and financial support” that made the scheme possible.

Tim Smith, deputy managing director of Oxford Innovation, the operator of The EpiCentre, said the centre had got off to “a flying start”.

Norwegian materials testing equipment company Dolphitech chose the building for its first office in the UK.

The company develops advanced ultrasound cameras for 2D and 3D testing and inspecting in a variety of industries including aerospace, space vehicles, wind turbines, automotive and oil and gas.

Chief commercial officer Jason Smith said it was a “significant milestone” for the business. “The new EpiCentre office will become Dolphitech’s technical hub, providing training and customer support, materials sample testing, non-destructive testing results and verification in a Covid-secure, safe operating environment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Overloaded extension lead causes garage fire at house

Two fire crews attended the incident in Clacton (stock photo) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Overloaded extension lead causes garage fire at house

Two fire crews attended the incident in Clacton (stock photo) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Sister’s plea to take anorexia seriously after 19-year-old student’s death left ‘big hole’

Zoe, now 32, and her sister Averil Hart Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Coronavirus vaccine ‘90% effective’, say manufacturer Pfizer

Coronavirus vaccine manufacter Pfizer said trials have shown its vaccine to be '90% effective' Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

On this week in Town’s history: Fans vent their fury towards Roy Keane

Dark days: fans began to turn against Roy Keane in their numbers, during this week from 10 years ago. Picture: PAGEPIX

New Ipswich restaurant plan revealed – and Nutella pizza is on the menu

Pizzas could be back on the menu in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich - 12 years after Pizza Hut pulled out. Picture: DAVE KINDRED