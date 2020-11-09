Business boost to west Suffolk town as new centre opens

The opening of the EpiCentre in Haverilll on November 2 from left, Babita Devi (Oxford Innovation), Kelly Boosey (Oxford Innovation), John Griffiths (Leader West Suffolk Council), Austen Adams (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority) , and Nic Rumsey (Jaynic ) Picture: REBECCA BACON Rebecca Bacon

A west Suffolk business centre to promote “high potential” companies has been officially launched.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From left, Kelly Boosey, John Griffiths, Austen Adams, Nic Rumsey and Babita Devi at the EpiCentre Picture: REBECCA BACON From left, Kelly Boosey, John Griffiths, Austen Adams, Nic Rumsey and Babita Devi at the EpiCentre Picture: REBECCA BACON

The EpiCentre in Haverhill, was opened at a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by local dignitaries on November 2.

Guests included Austen Adams, business board chairman of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, leader of West Suffolk Council John Griffiths and Nic Rumsey, managing director of developer Jaynic.

MORE — Ex-boss who ‘almost died twice’ after contracting virus gets back on track with life coaching business

The centre was built thanks to a £6.2m cash boost provided jointly through a £3.5m loan by West Suffolk Council and £2.7m of Local Growth Fund investment from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, with the aim of bringing jobs and employment to Haverhill Research Park and its enterprise zone.

Mr Adams said he was “really excited” to learn about who would be occupying the 60-office, 30,000sq ft building.

“The EpiCentre is a brilliant example of an innovative project that will help to unlock the East of England’s growth potential by helping start-ups to thrive and create new jobs,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“High potential and innovative companies across the East have the power to be the catalyst for building back better and I think this is a great example of an investment that will pay dividends by helping drive inclusive local economic growth.”

Councillor Griffiths said it was great to see the building finished and ready. “Four businesses have already signed up which shows business confidence in what we are all trying to achieve, and we hope more will soon follow. I would like to thank all those involved for making this ambitious ambition a reality for Haverhill, west Suffolk and the region.”

Mr Rumsey thanked the combined authority and West Suffolk Council for their “unwavering moral and financial support” that made the scheme possible.

Tim Smith, deputy managing director of Oxford Innovation, the operator of The EpiCentre, said the centre had got off to “a flying start”.

Norwegian materials testing equipment company Dolphitech chose the building for its first office in the UK.

The company develops advanced ultrasound cameras for 2D and 3D testing and inspecting in a variety of industries including aerospace, space vehicles, wind turbines, automotive and oil and gas.

Chief commercial officer Jason Smith said it was a “significant milestone” for the business. “The new EpiCentre office will become Dolphitech’s technical hub, providing training and customer support, materials sample testing, non-destructive testing results and verification in a Covid-secure, safe operating environment.”