Town's new innovation centre 'set to provide economic boost' to area

Nic Rumsey OF Jaynic: Cllr David Roach, West Suffolk Council and Cllr John Griffiths, West Suffolk Council breaking ground for the new EpiCentre innovation centre at Haverhill Picture: THE DESIGN OFFICE The Design Office

There's no looking back for a key growth hub taking shape in west Suffolk, according to town leaders and businesses.

Nic Rumsey, managing director of Jaynic, said it was "fantastic" to get shovels on site at the new EpiCentre innovation centre at Haverhill Research Park after a £2.7m windfall.

Those behind the new building - which is set to lie near the 'Spirit of Enterprise' roundabout at the entrance to Haverhill - hope it will help to attract further commercial investment and support the creation of jobs for the area.

Leader of West Suffolk Council John Griffiths said: "We are delighted that the EpiCentre is now moving forward to further enable us to help new and existing local businesses grow in Haverhill.

"By building on our strengths such as advanced manufacturing, we will be helping to develop new skills to benefit not only Haverhill, West Suffolk and the Cambridge Sub-Region but also the national economy."

The project would bring business, jobs and supporting infrastructure to help the whole of the West Suffolk economy, he said.

Mayor James Palmer said the project, which had happened thanks to Local Growth Fund - showed "how the Mayoral Combined Authority and Business Board can work with partners to make things happen".

"With the £ 2.7m Combined Authority investment there's no looking back for what will become a key growth hub, creating new jobs, new businesses, and widening prosperity, not just for Haverhill but for this important part of our whole regional economy," he said.

Mr Rumsey of Jaynic, which is based in Berkshire but has its regional office in Bury St Edmunds, said: "Starting work on the Epicentre fulfils our long-held ambition for a business centre at Haverhill's gateway. We reiterate our appreciation of the financial assistance from the Combined Authority's Business Board and West Suffolk Council without which it wouldn't have been possible."

Haverhill is seen as an important town for West Suffolk with plans for nearly 4,000 new homes. It continues to make a significant contribution to the wider Cambridgeshire economy, and Haverhill Research Park is one of five sites within the Cambridge Compass Enterprise Zone.