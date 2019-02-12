Sunny

Council pledges to tackle mental health issues in the workplace

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 February 2019

Ian Davidson, Tendring District Council chief executive, and councillor Ricky Callender, chairman of the Human Resources and Council Tax Committee, signing the Time to Change pledge with staff. Picture: Will Lodge/TDC

Ian Davidson, Tendring District Council chief executive, and councillor Ricky Callender, chairman of the Human Resources and Council Tax Committee, signing the Time to Change pledge with staff. Picture: Will Lodge/TDC

Archant

Tendring District Council has signed up to Time to Change, an initiative run by charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, which supports people to open up to mental health problems.

As part of the employer pledge the authority has introduced mental health first aiders, increased training for managers in supporting staff and expanded the role of its Livewell champions.

The signing ceremony took place at an all-staff briefing.

Chairman of the Human Resources and Council Tax Committee, councillor Ricky Callender, said: “What is particularly good about Time to Change is that it is not something you just sign up to, but an actual action plan to bring real, practical support for our hard-working staff and officers as they serve the people of Tendring.”

READ MORE: ‘All people should have the opportunity to explore their true potential...’ - Q&A with Wendy Smith, former Paralympian turned business coach

Countrywide more than 450 organisations have signed up to the Time to Change pledge, including E.ON, British Gas, Ernst & Young, Transport for London, Royal Mail, Barclays, Shell, Pepsico, the Church of England, Sunday Mirror, Marks and Spencer, and many NHS trusts, universities, and other local authorities.

