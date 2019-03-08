Firefighters, police and ambulance crews tackle 'mock emergency' at airport car park

Stansted Airport staff and emergency services teamed up for a mock emergency exercise, a car fire in the new multi-storey car park at the Essex airport Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT London Stansted Airport

Sirens sounded and more than 60 staff and volunteers have taken part in an exercise testing how Stansted Airport would tackle an emergency situation inside its new multi-storey car park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sirens sounded and blue lights were on display during the exercise at the Essex airport Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT Sirens sounded and blue lights were on display during the exercise at the Essex airport Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

The mock exercise involved the airport's fire service, Essex Police, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and the Casualties Union.

You may also want to watch:

It featured a car fire with volunteer casualties wearing make-up, which depicted life-like injuries.

Airport development lead James Bruce said: "The exercise presented a challenge you hope you would never actually have to experience, but it's reassuring to know that if we were to have a major incident in the new multi-storey car park we have the plans, procedures and teams in place to deal with it."

Volunteer Casualties Union member Marion Clarke, from Ipswich, plays a victim in the emergency exercise which took place at Stansted Airport this week. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT Volunteer Casualties Union member Marion Clarke, from Ipswich, plays a victim in the emergency exercise which took place at Stansted Airport this week. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

The six-storey car park, a short walk from the main terminal, will open to travellers on July 1 and is the first multi-storey to be built at the Essex airport.