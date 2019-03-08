Firefighters, police and ambulance crews tackle 'mock emergency' at airport car park
PUBLISHED: 12:59 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 21 June 2019
London Stansted Airport
Sirens sounded and more than 60 staff and volunteers have taken part in an exercise testing how Stansted Airport would tackle an emergency situation inside its new multi-storey car park.
The mock exercise involved the airport's fire service, Essex Police, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and the Casualties Union.
It featured a car fire with volunteer casualties wearing make-up, which depicted life-like injuries.
Airport development lead James Bruce said: "The exercise presented a challenge you hope you would never actually have to experience, but it's reassuring to know that if we were to have a major incident in the new multi-storey car park we have the plans, procedures and teams in place to deal with it."
The six-storey car park, a short walk from the main terminal, will open to travellers on July 1 and is the first multi-storey to be built at the Essex airport.