Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews tackle 'mock emergency' at airport car park

PUBLISHED: 12:59 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 21 June 2019

Stansted Airport staff and emergency services teamed up for a mock emergency exercise, a car fire in the new multi-storey car park at the Essex airport Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Stansted Airport staff and emergency services teamed up for a mock emergency exercise, a car fire in the new multi-storey car park at the Essex airport Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

London Stansted Airport

Sirens sounded and more than 60 staff and volunteers have taken part in an exercise testing how Stansted Airport would tackle an emergency situation inside its new multi-storey car park.

Sirens sounded and blue lights were on display during the exercise at the Essex airport Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORTSirens sounded and blue lights were on display during the exercise at the Essex airport Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

The mock exercise involved the airport's fire service, Essex Police, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and the Casualties Union.

You may also want to watch:

It featured a car fire with volunteer casualties wearing make-up, which depicted life-like injuries.

Airport development lead James Bruce said: "The exercise presented a challenge you hope you would never actually have to experience, but it's reassuring to know that if we were to have a major incident in the new multi-storey car park we have the plans, procedures and teams in place to deal with it."

Volunteer Casualties Union member Marion Clarke, from Ipswich, plays a victim in the emergency exercise which took place at Stansted Airport this week. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORTVolunteer Casualties Union member Marion Clarke, from Ipswich, plays a victim in the emergency exercise which took place at Stansted Airport this week. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

The six-storey car park, a short walk from the main terminal, will open to travellers on July 1 and is the first multi-storey to be built at the Essex airport.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We don’t want to live in a sewage farm’ - Concern over biogas plant and huge poultry barns

The Barley Brigg Farm anaerobic digester near Stradbroke with councillors Chris Edwards and Guy McGregor pictured inset Pictures: ANDREW HIRST

Breaking news for Suffolk Day

Cousins Preston Moran and Maisy Wythe celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Day ‘Big Weekender’ celebrations kick off in Felixstowe

Mayor of Felixstowe, Nick Barber celebrates Suffolk Day with fellow dignitaries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why stick-on bras and hair pieces are being shipped from Suffolk to Polynesia

Hair extensions are a big export success for Undercover Glamour. Catherine Peck and Lauryn Goodman wearing hair extensions. Picture: SARA LOUISE JOHNSON

Cycling: Johnston wins the sprint and gains victory at Trinity Park

Josh Aiken of Pedal Power Ipswich heads the Senior Men�s field. Photo: MICK WARD.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists