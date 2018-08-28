Family-owned logistics company invests in fleet ahead of Brexit

Haulier and logistics company DW Clark & Sons has taken delivery of two new DAF CF 480 FTG trucks to meet the requirements of its growing business, as it celebrates 50 years.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The tractor units from the Suffolk and Cambridgeshire based DAF family-owned dealership Chassis Cab has been added to the 35-strong fleet which is entirely made up of DAF model trucks.

The business handles the logistics of companies throughout Essex - particularly from those based in Colchester and Chelmsford.

D.W Clark & Sons typically invests £500,000 annually on keeping its fleet updated and fully fuel efficient.

Darren Clark, logistics and business development manager, at D.W Clark & Sons of Tolleshunt Major said: “DW Clark & Sons Ltd is celebrating 50 years as a family-run storage and distribution business this year.

“Founded in 1968 by my grandfather Dennis Clark, the business has grown from strength to strength and is now in the hands of the third generation of Clarks – who intend to strengthen and develop it further for the future.’

“We are seeing a huge increase in transport activity at the moment as the businesses we work with ready themselves for the challenges of Brexit. “Companies are most definitely moving goods to where they need to be ahead of the change to protect them from the initial impact of any changes to import/export duties – and this is bringing us a substantial boost to business during this - our anniversary - year. We cover all product sectors including food, building materials and household goods and we are highly committed to evolving the quality services we offer. The main change over the years has been from haulage only to groupage or mixed pallet loads.”

D.W Clark & Sons employs more than 80 people and has premises extending over four acres with more than 70,000 sq ft of warehousing with guarded security.

David Scarff sales manager at Chassis Cab said: “Chassis Cab and DW Clark are two family businesses setting very high standards within the road transport sector. We have worked closely together over the years and are proud to still have a very strong connection now

– 50 years on.’

“The logistics environment will no doubt become increasingly challenging after Brexit but we are confident that companies like DW Clark will be strong and resilient enough to continue with their onward investment and development plans.’