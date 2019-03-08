Meet the Essex firm fighting against GP shortages

Maria Reid of Essex Primary Care Careers with Sarah Brown, Healthcare Assistant in General Practice. Photo: EPCC. Archant

An Essex care firm is attempting to turn the tide on the GP shortage plighting the region.

There are 150 less doctors working in the east of England than there were in 2016.

But Essex Primary Care Careers is working to provide a solution to the sector's difficulties in recruitment and retention.

Last week it staged a skills show and job fair to give both GPs and aspiring healthcare professional the chance to learn about career opportunities and network with local employers.

Maria Reid, of Essex Primary Care Careers, said: "It was fantastic to see so many aspiring healthcare professionals attend our North East Essex Fair as we look to keep primary care at the top of the agenda.

The fair showcased the incredible range of roles available within primary care in Essex and highlighted funding opportunities."

Two more Essex Primary Care Skills Show and Job Fairs are taking place in Harlow at the Park Inn Radisson on Tuesday, May 14, and Chelmsford at the County Hotel on Tuesday, May 22.

If you are interested in attending a fair register HERE