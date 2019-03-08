Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Minsmere’s status as UK’s ‘most important bird reserve’ at risk from Sizewell C impact - report

PUBLISHED: 12:05 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 26 March 2019

Ten marsh harriers over reed beds at Minsmere Picture: Steve Everett

Ten marsh harriers over reed beds at Minsmere Picture: Steve Everett

Copyright Steve Everett 2013

Nature reserve’s European designation dependant on impact from nuclear plant being adequately mitigated, RSPB reveals.

RSPB Minsmere reedbed landscape Picture: David Tipling/RSPBRSPB Minsmere reedbed landscape Picture: David Tipling/RSPB

The renewal of Minsmere’s European Diploma for Protected Areas has been approved in draft on the condition that “the construction of the new reactor will not be at the detriment of the Minsmere Reserve.”

The European Diploma for Protected Areas is a prestigious international award granted since 1965 by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. It recognises natural and semi-natural areas and landscapes of exceptional European importance for the preservation of biological, geological and landscape diversity and which are managed in an exemplary way.

READ MORE: RSPB urges supporters to take up ‘last chance’ for say on Sizewell C

Bittern at RSPB Minsmere Picture: RSPBBittern at RSPB Minsmere Picture: RSPB

Renewal

Minsmere is one of only five sites in the UK to have been awarded the European Diploma. The others are Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve, Fair Isle National Scenic Area, Peak District National Park, and Purbeck Heritage Coast. The Council of Europe’s website describes Minsmere as “the most important bird reserve in the United Kingdom.”

The European Diploma is not awarded in perpetuity and sites are subject to regular renewal. Minsmere’s Diploma has been successfully renewed four times since 1979.

World War ll defences and dunes on Minsmere seafront with Sizewell B in the background Picture: David Tipling/RSPBWorld War ll defences and dunes on Minsmere seafront with Sizewell B in the background Picture: David Tipling/RSPB

In a report on Minsmere in June 2018, the Council of Europe’s appointed expert noted, “the worrying insufficient information regarding the environmental effects of the project of a third reactor in the Sizewell nuclear power plant” as the reason for applying the condition to the latest renewal of the award.

Consulting

The RSPB’s area manager for Suffolk, Adam Rowlands, said the caveat emphasises the importance of EDF Energy, who is proposing Sizewell, providing comprehensive information on the expected impact of its plans.

RSPB Suffolk area manager Adam Rowlands with MP James Cartlidge Picture: RSPBRSPB Suffolk area manager Adam Rowlands with MP James Cartlidge Picture: RSPB

He said: “The condition applied to the draft renewal of the award this year sends a very clear message though – Minsmere’s continued value to nature and biodiversity is not a given, it depends on how we look after it.

READ MORE: Are drones a hazard to wildlife or a friendly eye in the sky?

“If EDF fails to ensure that any adverse impacts from Sizewell C can be adequately mitigated, our ability to maintain Minsmere’s condition and value for nature at these existing high levels could be compromised. That is not something we could stand idly by and let happen.”

EDF says it has been consulting with the RSPB and feedback will be taken into consideration before final plans are published.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for ‘savage’ murder of Colchester coin collector will serve minimum of 30 years

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

See which Suffolk unsung heroes have been nominated for awards to recognise their inspiring work

Nominees have been announced for the 2019 Suffolk High Sheriff's Awards. Pictured is Tara Somers, nominee for the Inspiring Leader Award, with the Home Start in Suffolk team. Picture: FERINI MEDIA

Campaigners seek judicial review over government decision on Stansted airport

Stop Stansted Expansion (SEE) is still hoping to stop the airport's expansion plans, now approved, from going ahead Picture: TONY PICK

Three deny rape and sexual assault of woman in Ipswich

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Davies prepares for Brighton Marathon with superb run at Colchester Half

Helen Davies, who won the Colchester Half-Marathon ladies' title for a fourth year in succession. Picture: SIMON HOWLETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists