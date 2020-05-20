Deep clean for Norfolk Chambers offices as staff go back to work

Sam Brothwell of Evander, who carried out the disinfectant cleaning at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce's office Picture: ROSS HEYHOE Ross Heyhoe/Evander

A facilities firm has carried out a courtesy “disinfectant clean” of the offices of Norfolk Chambers of Commerce to prepare them for the return of staff.

New chamber member Evander – which has its headquarters in Norwich – joined the organisation at the start of the year as part of a plan to boost its corporate social responsibility activity and get closer to the communities it operates in.

Matt Smith, head of HR at Evander, said the aim was to reassure the chamber team that they are returning to a safe environment after the coronavirus lockdown.

“During these difficult times, we have shared with them some of the feedback we’ve received from our clients and customers around the challenges and nervousness colleagues might have in returning to their workplaces over the coming weeks and months,” he said.

“The Norfolk Chambers provide valued support and services for local businesses which will be key going forward as we move into an eased phase of lockdown and businesses start to re-open and begin operating again.

The firm has put in place numerous initiatives to ensure safe working at its offices on Broadland Business Park and at its depots across the UK.

