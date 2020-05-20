E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Deep clean for Norfolk Chambers offices as staff go back to work

PUBLISHED: 11:02 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 20 May 2020

Sam Brothwell of Evander, who carried out the disinfectant cleaning at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce's office Picture: ROSS HEYHOE

Sam Brothwell of Evander, who carried out the disinfectant cleaning at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce's office Picture: ROSS HEYHOE

Ross Heyhoe/Evander

A facilities firm has carried out a courtesy “disinfectant clean” of the offices of Norfolk Chambers of Commerce to prepare them for the return of staff.

Sam Brothwell of Evander, who carried out the disinfectant cleaning at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce's office Picture: ROSS HEYHOESam Brothwell of Evander, who carried out the disinfectant cleaning at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce's office Picture: ROSS HEYHOE

New chamber member Evander – which has its headquarters in Norwich – joined the organisation at the start of the year as part of a plan to boost its corporate social responsibility activity and get closer to the communities it operates in.

Matt Smith, head of HR at Evander, said the aim was to reassure the chamber team that they are returning to a safe environment after the coronavirus lockdown.

MORE – Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

“During these difficult times, we have shared with them some of the feedback we’ve received from our clients and customers around the challenges and nervousness colleagues might have in returning to their workplaces over the coming weeks and months,” he said.

“The Norfolk Chambers provide valued support and services for local businesses which will be key going forward as we move into an eased phase of lockdown and businesses start to re-open and begin operating again.

The firm has put in place numerous initiatives to ensure safe working at its offices on Broadland Business Park and at its depots across the UK.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

