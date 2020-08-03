E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 August 2020

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

milicad

Lowestoft-based supply firm Everything Office has gone into liquidation - owing more than £1million.

The company appointed liquidators from Ensors Accountants on July 14, owing £1,058,356.11 to 117 creditors.

The statement of affairs published by the liquidators on July 31 showed the firm had assets of nearly £2.5million, according to its book value.

MORE: Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

But these assets are only expected to realise £132,776.01 – largely due to a £2million inter-company loan being written off as worthless.

According to the liquidators’ report, the loan had been transferred from Taylor Keable Ltd, which is also owned by managing director Robert Taylor.

Among the preferential creditors are the company’s employees, who were owed nearly £17,000 in pay arrears and holiday pay, as well as £1,499.70 in pension contributions.

You may also want to watch:

The Vow group is owed the most money out of all the creditors, at £280,073.51.

Other major creditors were Funding Circle, a peer-to-peer lender, which is owed £226,177.18, and an invoice financing company called Aldermore, which is owed £147,154.18.

The Bank of Scotland is also owed £50,000 for a government-backed coronavirus bounce back loan – the maximum amount that could be claimed under the scheme.

Everything Office also owed HM Revenue and Customs £43,339.24 in unpaid PAYE tax, as well as owing East Suffolk Council £15,180.

MORE: Time for government to ‘put their hand in their pocket’ after handbrake announcement say businesses

The firm was based at Quay View business park and, as per the most recent accounts, employed 26 people.

According to the Companies House register, Robert Taylor was the managing director of Everything Office and the sole owner of Taylor Keable Ltd.

The liquidators did not respond to requests for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car was driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car was driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man spared jail for racist attack on innocent passer-by outside bar

William Bone appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police officer who took ‘secret’ documents home is given final written warning

PC Sabar Mhatay has been given a written warning by Essex Police Picture: ARCHANT

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Town look short of (left) wingers... Here are nine that could be within reach

Randell Williams, Anthony Pilkington, Rolando Aarons, Kieran Sadlier and Nathan Holland may all fit the bill if Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert wants to add to his winger options. Photos; PA

Could we see the hottest day of the year in Suffolk this week?

Thomos and Menna at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year which is due to be broken next week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND