E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Private jet maintenance company owned by African prince goes into liquidation

PUBLISHED: 05:30 02 September 2020

Executive & Business Aviation Support, which is owned by Prince Arthur Eze, has gone into liquidation. Pictured: The Diamond Hangar at Stansted Airport where the company was based Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Executive & Business Aviation Support, which is owned by Prince Arthur Eze, has gone into liquidation. Pictured: The Diamond Hangar at Stansted Airport where the company was based Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Stansted-based aircraft maintenance company owned by an African prince is putting itself into liquidation.

Executive & Business Aviation Support has now put itself into voluntary liquidation, according to a notice posted in the London Gazette.

The firm, which carried out maintenance on private jets, is owned by a company called EBAS Diamond Holdings - which in turn is owned and directed by Nigerian oil magnate Prince Arthur Eze.

The Prince is reputed to be one of the richest men in Africa, after founding the Oranto oil company.

He, along with several of his children, is also listed as one of the directors of Executive & Business Aviation Support.

MORE: 70 jobs axed at Ipswich-based cruise line

You may also want to watch:

According to a letter sent to potential creditors by David Rubin & Partners, seen by this newspaper: “The directors, having regard to the company’s financial position, have decided to take steps to place it into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.”

The letter goes on to describe how a virtual meeting of creditors held on August 27 will nominate a liquidator.

This comes almost a year after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) removed the company’s approval to carry out maintenance on airplanes – effectively making it defunct.

The CAA declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the decision.

MORE: ‘It’s do or die’ – Felixstowe shop moves to store 5 times its original size

Executive & Business Aviation Support was based at Stansted Airport in The Diamond Hangar – one of the world’s largest hangar spaces spread across an 18 acre site.

David Rubin & Partners said they were unable to discuss the situation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First Light Festival set for 2021 return as council pledges £140,000

East Suffolk Council's cabinet has agreed funding for Lowestoft's First Light Festival to return in 2021. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Top-scorers, captains and Players of the Year... A look at the key exits from every League One club this summer

Lyle Taylor, Ivan Toney, Charlie Goode and Christian Burgess are among the big departures from League One clubs this summer. Photos: PA

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: Naylor nails it in his Testimonial

Richard Naylor celebrates the play-off final win at Wembley in 2000

Son threatened to slash mum’s throat after smashing a fruit bowl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Private jet maintenance company owned by African prince goes into liquidation

Executive & Business Aviation Support, which is owned by Prince Arthur Eze, has gone into liquidation. Pictured: The Diamond Hangar at Stansted Airport where the company was based Picture: GOOGLE MAPS