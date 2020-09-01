Private jet maintenance company owned by African prince goes into liquidation

Executive & Business Aviation Support, which is owned by Prince Arthur Eze, has gone into liquidation.

A Stansted-based aircraft maintenance company owned by an African prince is putting itself into liquidation.

Executive & Business Aviation Support has now put itself into voluntary liquidation, according to a notice posted in the London Gazette.

The firm, which carried out maintenance on private jets, is owned by a company called EBAS Diamond Holdings - which in turn is owned and directed by Nigerian oil magnate Prince Arthur Eze.

The Prince is reputed to be one of the richest men in Africa, after founding the Oranto oil company.

He, along with several of his children, is also listed as one of the directors of Executive & Business Aviation Support.

According to a letter sent to potential creditors by David Rubin & Partners, seen by this newspaper: “The directors, having regard to the company’s financial position, have decided to take steps to place it into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.”

The letter goes on to describe how a virtual meeting of creditors held on August 27 will nominate a liquidator.

This comes almost a year after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) removed the company’s approval to carry out maintenance on airplanes – effectively making it defunct.

The CAA declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the decision.

Executive & Business Aviation Support was based at Stansted Airport in The Diamond Hangar – one of the world’s largest hangar spaces spread across an 18 acre site.

David Rubin & Partners said they were unable to discuss the situation.