Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Cyber security expert offers advice for Suffolk business

PUBLISHED: 08:49 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 27 February 2019

Alan Platt of CyberHive Picture: 100 PERCENT IT

Alan Platt of CyberHive Picture: 100 PERCENT IT

Archant

All business owners understand that one of the main reasons their enterprise could be damaged is a cyber attack.

Against a background of increased threats to cyber security and strengthening legislation concerning data security, IT security has become a major priority.

Cyber threats have evolved, coming from well-organised criminal groups, whose goals are to steal valuable information from either the business or an individual connected to the business.

MORE: Dream Lodge holiday park operator saved from closure

East Anglian business support group MENTA has invited expert, Alan Platt of CyberHive to speak at its business networking event, Coffee Means Business on March 7 at Nine Jars Bistro, Haverhill.

Alan is passionate about IT security and the ways to protect businesses from attack. He believes it’s not a case of ‘if’ a company will be hacked but ‘when’ and recognising this has led to a new approach to cyber security.

MENTA’s Paul Vella hosts Coffee Means Business and said: “At our event In January more than 30 people came to network and I’m sure this month similar numbers will attend. The morning will give everyone the opportunity to chat over coffee and biscuits – a great way of making new business contacts in a friendly and informal space.

“I’m particularly looking forward to hearing Alan as the security of business data is an important and relevant issue for every business.”

Coffee Means Business is open to every business, it starts at 9.30am, there are no membership fees, it costs just £5 per person to attend and booking isn’t essential. For more information visit www.menta.org.uk and go to the events and networking page or call MENTA on 01440 714912.

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Search for missing Woodbridge man Lawrence Shipp extends to south coast

Lawrence Shipp was last seen at his home address in Woodbridge on the morning of Monday, February 25 Picture: DEVON AND CORNWALL POLICE

Suffolk rail commuters face disruption on the main line to London

Services between Colchester and Ipswich are affected. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘I’ve had plenty of people telling me it won’t work’ says licensee at launch of ‘beer pub’

Helen and Ivan Sheldrake at the Walnut Picture: HELEN SHELDRAKE

Inside ‘tomato kingdom’ near Ipswich as first plants ready for picking

Horticultural director Richard Lewis inspects a truss of cherry tomatoes on the vines at Sterling Suffolk in Bramford near Ipswich, as the first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists