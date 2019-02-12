Cyber security expert offers advice for Suffolk business

Alan Platt of CyberHive Picture: 100 PERCENT IT Archant

All business owners understand that one of the main reasons their enterprise could be damaged is a cyber attack.

Against a background of increased threats to cyber security and strengthening legislation concerning data security, IT security has become a major priority.

Cyber threats have evolved, coming from well-organised criminal groups, whose goals are to steal valuable information from either the business or an individual connected to the business.

East Anglian business support group MENTA has invited expert, Alan Platt of CyberHive to speak at its business networking event, Coffee Means Business on March 7 at Nine Jars Bistro, Haverhill.

Alan is passionate about IT security and the ways to protect businesses from attack. He believes it’s not a case of ‘if’ a company will be hacked but ‘when’ and recognising this has led to a new approach to cyber security.

MENTA’s Paul Vella hosts Coffee Means Business and said: “At our event In January more than 30 people came to network and I’m sure this month similar numbers will attend. The morning will give everyone the opportunity to chat over coffee and biscuits – a great way of making new business contacts in a friendly and informal space.

“I’m particularly looking forward to hearing Alan as the security of business data is an important and relevant issue for every business.”

Coffee Means Business is open to every business, it starts at 9.30am, there are no membership fees, it costs just £5 per person to attend and booking isn’t essential. For more information visit www.menta.org.uk and go to the events and networking page or call MENTA on 01440 714912.