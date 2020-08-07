E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Have you seen the hares and tortoises around Eye?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 August 2020

After the Sheep Art Trail last year The Blossom Charity has organised the Trail of Hope in Eye this year. Picture: GREGG BROWN/THE BLOSSOM CHARITY

Statues have been placed around a Suffolk market town to commemorate the key workers and volunteers that helped people through lockdown.

Following the success of the Sheep Art Trail, which was held in Eye last year, The Trail of Hope is made up of six statues of hares and tortoises.

The Blossom Charity, which organised the trail, said the statues are a celebration of the good things to have come out of lockdown.

Among the characters include ‘Superhare-O’ which represents NHS staff and key workers, ‘Colonel Tom, the Gentlehare’ named after fundraiser captain Tom Moore, and ‘Nutbrown’ representing local photographer

Wendy Aiken who took pictures of families on their doorsteps during lockdown.

The six main statues are spread around Eye, and accompanied by six smaller statues.

Maps showing their locations are available from shops in the town, including Dream On, The Handyman and the two Co-ops.

Bridget McIntyre, founder of The Blossom Charity said: “We know that lockdown was really tough for many people and times will continue to be difficult and very different.

“We wanted our trail to show that there is always hope to help us move forwards by celebrating the heroes and positives to come out of it.

“Our talented artists have worked extremely hard to ensure that the decorated animals depict some of the good in these unprecedented times.”

The statues will remain in their locations around Eye until September 11.

They will then be auctioned to raise funds for The Blossom Charity on September 17. Last year the Sheep Art Trail raised £40,000 for the charity.

Abhilash Gope, manager at Hartismere Place care home which is sponsoring the trail, said: “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring ‘Colonel Tom the Gentlehare’ as part of the Eye Trail of Hope.

“Residents and team members have thoroughly enjoyed being part of this initiative, as well as paying tribute to captain Tom, who has inspired everyone here at Hartismere Place.”

The Blossom Charity will soon be launching a programme of workshops for people who have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Called Reboot, the programme is aimed at people who may have lost their jobs, or who have lost their confidence and do not know what to do next.

