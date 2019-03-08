E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Potato farmers on a high as homegrown crisps served on flights

PUBLISHED: 12:06 07 August 2019

Flybe passengers will be served Ten Acre crisps made by Colchester potato farmers at Fairfields Farm Picture: EASTERN AIRWAYS

Flybe passengers will be served Ten Acre crisps made by Colchester potato farmers at Fairfields Farm Picture: EASTERN AIRWAYS

eastern airways

Crisps made by Essex potato farmers are set to be served on board Flybe planes as part of the airline's complimentary service.

Flybe is part of Eastern Airways, which offers a full complimentary on board service on its flights, sourcing products from a number of local suppliers including Fairfields Farm, based at Wormingford, near Colchester, which makes its Ten Acre crisp brand - now destined for Flybe flights - at a factory on the farm.

The firm's co-founder, Robert Strathern, said they were "very proud" they will be featured. "I'm also particularly pleased that we've been given the opportunity to branch out further into the transport sector to reach new customers," he said.

MORE - Essex crisp makers join forces with Virgin Atlantic to launch new crisp flavour

Eastern Airways' Amanda Clark said the airline was working closely with many businesses local to where it operates.

"We are very pleased to be able to work with Fairfields Farm which is initially providing tasty Ten Acre cheese and onion and ready salted crisps for our snack basket, for our cabin crew to offer to passengers during flights as part of the service."

Eastern Airways, which is based in the Yorkshire and Humber region, is an independent airline formed in 1997. It operates flights from airports including Aberdeen, Anglesey, Cardiff, Durham Tees Valley, Humberside, Leeds Bradford, Newcastle, Norwich, Paris Orly, Rodez, Scatsta, Southampton, Sumburgh, Warton and Wick John O'Groats.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

