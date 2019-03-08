Suffolk company is House Builder of the Year

Housebuilder of the year award for Bennett Homes Left to right: co-host Nina Hossain, ITN broadcaster and journalist; Edward Parker, managing director, Bennett Homes; Colin Parker, operations director, Bennett Homes; Richard Brannigan, Lorica Insurance Broker (sponsor); and co-host Robert Llewellyn, actor, comedian and writer. Picture: PHIL MILLERSHIP National Federation of Builders

Family-run Suffolk builder Bennett Homes has been named House Builder of the Year - for the fifth time in its 70 year history.

Bennett Homes' development Chancellor's Wood at Cringleford, Norfolk was mentioned by the judges when it was announced as House Builder of the Year 2019 by the National Federation of Builders. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM Bennett Homes' development Chancellor's Wood at Cringleford, Norfolk was mentioned by the judges when it was announced as House Builder of the Year 2019 by the National Federation of Builders. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

The building company, based at Nowton near Bury St Edmunds, builds new homes across East Anglia.

Bennett Homes was crowned House Builder of the Year 2019 by the National Federation of Builders.

It said it was particularly impressed by its Chancellor’s Wood development at Cringleford, Norfolk, where it created five high quality homes to blend with the architecture of the area.

Judges rated the company’s meticulous attention to detail in both the design of the properties and the choice of materials, as well as its care and consideration for the community and commitment to minimising the impact on the environment.

This was achieved by working closely with specialist architects to replicate the 1930s style of existing homes, choosing materials to reflect the Norfolk vernacular, retaining as many existing trees as possible and using additional native planting throughout the site.

Edward Parker managing director of Bennett Homes said: “I am delighted to be collecting this House Builder of the Year award on behalf of Bennett Homes – for the fifth time. The accolade is very much a team achievement and I look forward to sharing it with all our staff without whose efforts I wouldn’t be standing here. Winning this award is very important – it validates all the work we do as a family-run business and to have national industry recognition is a great honour.”

Richard Beresford chief executive NFB added: “The NFB Awards showcase all that is special about our industry. Each project has a real story and vision behind it.

“The entries we received this year demonstrate the breadth of skills and talent that our industry has. Huge congratulations to Bennett Homes on their win in this prestigious awards programme.”

Bennett Homes has been building homes for more than 70 years and employs between 40 and 50 staff,

It is currently building at seven sites across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

In 2018 it completed 90 new homes and it is on target to building slightly more, 115, during 2010.

The NFB Awards which are an annual fixture in the construction calendar, were held at the The Belfry Hotel & Resort in Sutton Coldfield and hosted by ITN’s broadcaster and journalist, Nina Hossain, alongside actor, comedian and writer, Robert Llewellyn.