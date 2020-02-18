Boutique to offer unique, home-based personal shopping experience

Fanny and Frank are offering a new service where they go to shoppers houses and help identify items of clothing they need in their wardrobe Picture; CHARLOTTE BOND

A Suffolk boutique is hoping to banish the serial clothes returners as it launches a unique personal shopping experience.

Fanny and Frank are offering a new service where they go to shoppers houses and help identify items of clothing they need in their wardrobe Picture; CHARLOTTE BOND

Fanny and Frank on Market Hill in Woodbridge has launched a new way to help people pick their next look.

The shop is now offering what it calls a 'Wardrobe Assessment package' to put the joy back into buying clothes.

The package involves having a member of staff from the shop come and visit the customer at home to look at their clothing shoes and accessories.

It also allows the customer to discuss what their image goals are.



Staff then go away a hand pick a selection of clothes for the customer to come into store and try on; the whole service costs £250.

The shop says that the service helps people to save time and money whilst also allowing them to reinvent outfits that may already be in their wardrobe.

It follows on from the shop's in-store personal shopping service which has been well received since the business opened 16-years-ago.

Karen Wolff-Evans, who owns the shop said: "Our service here is mainly aimed at customers who have busy business careers and don't want to spend their leisure time trawling the internet or shops trying to look the part.

"We take that headache away by putting together complete out fits either from scratch or by adding to what they have.

"We have made our name as a source of more unusual and individual clothing brands with an emphasis on great quality and longevity

"We want women to really get the most out of their wardrobe."

The service was introduced in response to a national survey which found that almost two thirds of female shoppers who bought clothes online sent them back.

Ms Wolff-Evans said these "serial returners" were fed up of clothes not living up to their expectations, adding that there was a growing number of women requesting help with their wardrobes.

"Women have become increasingly more reliant on the internet to make purchases and will buy an extraordinary amount of clothing to try on at home," she said.

"But what research has shown is that most women are dissatisfied with this way of purchasing.

"It can be costly to buy something in multiple sizes or colours simply because you don't know what will suit you or fit properly. It can also be disheartening to receive a parcel of items you have only seen pictures of and find you don't like the feel or quality of the fabric."