10 things you need to know about the 2019 Tendring Show - including approach map and ticket information

Edward and Tessa Simmons at the 100 th Tendring Show Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A live milking parlour is set to be among the attractions at a bumper Tendring Show this weekend, where crowds of up to 20,000 people are expected.

Tendring Show takes place at Lawford House Park, Manningtree Picture: GREGG BROWN Tendring Show takes place at Lawford House Park, Manningtree Picture: GREGG BROWN

The family-friendly farming showcase is now in its 104th year, and returns to the Tendring Showground in Lawford, near Manningtree, on Saturday, July 13, with a host of new activities on offer. Here are 10 things you should know about this year's show:

1 Don't miss

Jason Smyth's quadbike Adrenaline Tour - and the show's first Grand Parade of livestock class winners for 20 years. Richard Savory's popular Sheep Show is also a must. There are 200 trade stands - so plenty of shopping opportunities.

Tendring Showgoers watching the displays at Lawford House Park Picture: GREGG BROWN Tendring Showgoers watching the displays at Lawford House Park Picture: GREGG BROWN

2 Dairy delights

This year's special farming attraction is a live milking parlour where visitors can see how milk and other dairy products are produced. Dairy farms have been disappearing fast from the Essex countryside - partly due to plummeting milk prices - but they still exist (see below).

3 Cattle and sheep shows

For urban dwellers, the Tendring Show is a fascinating chance to see cattle and sheep farmers with their animals and it's an opportunity that shouldn't be missed. The morning is filled with fiercely-fought livestock competitions in the sheep and cattle areas

Cattle farmers competing at the Tendring Show Picture: GREGG BROWN Cattle farmers competing at the Tendring Show Picture: GREGG BROWN

4 Fuelling up

This year's Food Pavilion and Street Food area is set to be bigger and better than ever. The celebration of regional food and local producers includes a new look chef demonstration area and is a great place to pick up a picnic or buy food to take home with you.

5 See the animals

Chris and Sarah Partridge with their winning Suffolk Sheep at the 2017 Tendring Show Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS Chris and Sarah Partridge with their winning Suffolk Sheep at the 2017 Tendring Show Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

The show features ll sorts of animals including guinea pigs, pigeons, rabbits, sheep, heavy horses and cattle. There's also the Tendring Dog Agility - Have a Go Ring, a hound parade and scurrying. The Countryside Area features everything from bees to bats and wonderful owls, with informative exhibits about how we can continue to ensure the future of the countryside.

6 History of the show

The Tendring Hundred Show was first held in 1899, although it can trace its roots back much further to the 1830s and a ploughing match behind Thorpe Church in the 1830s. It has become a flagship event in the Essex calendar, and is run by a charity set up by farmers called the Tendring Hundred Farmers' Club. It's their dedication that keeps the event alive, but it hasn't been all plain sailing since the first official show in Thorpe Hall in 1899. Two world wars, foot-and-mouth disease, rival shows and a lack of funds have all caused shows to be cancelled. Of course, the fickle English summer weather has also done its bit to frustrate the best laid plans - not to mention marquee fires, swine fever, stolen takings and riderless horses. But somehow farmers of the Tendring Hundred have persevered to make sure their show survived while others did not.

7 Show president

The 2019 president - an honorary post - is Philip Smith, whose family runs a dairy farm. It's one of the few surviving ones in Essex and is at St Osyth at Clacton-on-Sea. Philip's brother is Guy Smith, who runs an arable operation at St Osyth, as well as being deputy president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU)

8 Free canvas shopping bags and bamboo straws

Essex law firm Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP (FJG), which sponsors the Food Pavilion, gives away free FJG canvas shopping bags from the Food Pavilion each year as part of its drive to help the environment. This year - in the same vein - it's also giving away reusable bamboo straws to those visiting its stand at the Tendring Hundred Show.

9 Date, time and venue

The Tendring Showground is at Lawford House Park, Bromley Road, Lawford, near Manningtree in Essex. Postcode for sat navs is CO11 2ND. Gates open to the general public at 8am, and showing classes begin in the main ring at the same time. Tradestands will be open from 9.30am until 6pm, when gates to the showground close.

10 Parking information and tickets

It is free to park your car at the show - and a forward disabled parking area is available for Blue Badge holders - see the showground approach plan. Visit the official Tendring Show website to buy tickets and for further information.