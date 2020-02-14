E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Organisers 'incredibly excited' as countdown to Suffolk Show 2020 begins

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 February 2020

County showcase the Suffolk Show, returns to Trinity Park in Ipswich on May 27 and 28 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

County showcase the Suffolk Show, returns to Trinity Park in Ipswich on May 27 and 28 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Suffolk Agricultural Association

The groundwork is already well under way as the 100-day countdown officially begins for this year's Suffolk Show.

Bruce Kerr, right, the new Suffolk Show director with his deputy James Nunn at the Suffolk Agricultural Association AGM Picture CHARLOTTE BONDBruce Kerr, right, the new Suffolk Show director with his deputy James Nunn at the Suffolk Agricultural Association AGM Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

There are now just 100 days to go until crowds gather for the annual two-day spectacular at Trinity Park in Ipswich on Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28.

And show organisers - buoyed after scooping the Best County/Agricultural Show of the Year at the national Showing Council Awards - are promising new attractions, exciting displays and free activities at this year's event.

MORE - Bruce's 2020 vision for next year's Suffolk Show

The county's biggest day out - organised by farmer charity the Suffolk Agricultural Association - attracts around 90,000 visitors over two action-packed days each year, and is a huge celebration of Suffolk's food, farming and agricultural heritage.

Familiar favourites are set to return, including the popular Seckford Foundation Sports+ area, Military Zone and Glasswells Flower and Garden Show - and there will be new attractions to explore.

In the Real-Life Superheroes area, visitors can learn about the fantastic work of the county's emergency services, from air ambulance to coastguard, as well as meeting the police dogs following their new displays.

This year, the Adnams Food and Drink Experience will have a special focus on supporting small Suffolk-based food and drink producers, with opportunities to meet more than 80 local producers and watch expert demonstrations from top local chefs in the Cookery Theatre.

In the Collins Grand Ring, visitors will be treated to two adrenaline-fuelled performances from the Red Devils who wowed crowds last year with their incredible parachute display.

A key theme for this year's show is the Suffolk Trinity, with more exhibits and a special focus on the county's famous breeds including the black faced Suffolk Sheep, Red Poll Cattle and the endangered Suffolk Punch horse.

Bruce Kerr, who takes over as show director from Bee Kemball after her three years at the helm said it was "incredibly exciting" to begin the countdown.

"I am thrilled to be working alongside such a huge team of organisers and volunteers to build on Bee's success as show director. As soon as gates closed at last year's show, we were busy planning the 2020 event with new ideas and action-packed activities for all ages to enjoy.

"The Suffolk Show is a fantastic celebration of all that makes our county great."

Early bird tickets for this year's Suffolk Show are now on sale at £24 per adult (saving £5 a ticket if purchased before midnight May 15) while children aged under 15 will once again receive free entry. For information and to book visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk.

Organisers 'incredibly excited' as countdown to Suffolk Show 2020 begins

