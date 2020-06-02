Woodland next to golf course goes up for sale

A Suffolk woodland containing sweet chestnut, wild cherry, field maple, rowan, ash, birch and pine has come on the market with a guide price of £200,000.

Bromeswell Wood near Woodbridge is being sold through land agents Landbridge and is available as a whole or in two parcels.

The 24-acre woodland, which lies south of the village of Bromeswell, adjoins Woodbridge Golf Course to the west and is reached by a track opposite the Orford Road/Eyke junction.

Up until the late 1980s the land was farmed within an arable cropping rotation, explained Landbridge.

The woodland was created as part of a Forestry Commission Farm Woodland Scheme, which expired in February 2019.

The soil is described as deep, well drained, sandy soil. Thee are some very acid soils with bleach subsurface, especially under woodland, agents said.

The two parcels of land are divided by the access track.