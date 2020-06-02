E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woodland next to golf course goes up for sale

PUBLISHED: 16:26 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 02 June 2020

Bromeswell Wood near Woodbridge Picture: LANDBRIDGE

Bromeswell Wood near Woodbridge Picture: LANDBRIDGE

Landbridge

A Suffolk woodland containing sweet chestnut, wild cherry, field maple, rowan, ash, birch and pine has come on the market with a guide price of £200,000.

Bromeswell Wood near Woodbridge Picture: LANDBRIDGEBromeswell Wood near Woodbridge Picture: LANDBRIDGE

Bromeswell Wood near Woodbridge is being sold through land agents Landbridge and is available as a whole or in two parcels.

The 24-acre woodland, which lies south of the village of Bromeswell, adjoins Woodbridge Golf Course to the west and is reached by a track opposite the Orford Road/Eyke junction.

You may also want to watch:

Up until the late 1980s the land was farmed within an arable cropping rotation, explained Landbridge.

MORE – ‘True country gentleman’ notches up 60 years working for the same family estate

The woodland was created as part of a Forestry Commission Farm Woodland Scheme, which expired in February 2019.

The soil is described as deep, well drained, sandy soil. Thee are some very acid soils with bleach subsurface, especially under woodland, agents said.

The two parcels of land are divided by the access track.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Big rise in water usage since coronavirus lockdown

Anglian Water wants to see brown grass at the moment. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woodland next to golf course goes up for sale

Bromeswell Wood near Woodbridge Picture: LANDBRIDGE

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

WATCH: Drone footage captures scale of huge barn fire

Suffolk fire crews attended a blaze at a barn in Stonham Aspal in the early hours of Tuesday Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘Utterly irresponsible’ - BMW driver caught speeding at 140mph on A14 during lockdown

A Suffolk motorist was recorded speeding at 140mph on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24