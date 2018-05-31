E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Wine making shaping up as 'interesting option' for East Anglian farmers

PUBLISHED: 08:34 06 January 2020

Agri-TechE is hosting a viticulture event in Cambridge on February 11 Picture: MATTHEW THOMAS

Agri-TechE is hosting a viticulture event in Cambridge on February 11 Picture: MATTHEW THOMAS

Copyright © Matthew THomas 2018

Suffolk and Essex farmers thinking about diversifying might want to think about grape growing, according to a farming expert.

Basket of local produce on sale at the farm shop at Elveden Estate showing bottles from Giffords Hall Vineyard in Long Melford Picture: STILLVISIONBasket of local produce on sale at the farm shop at Elveden Estate showing bottles from Giffords Hall Vineyard in Long Melford Picture: STILLVISION

Dr Belinda Clarke, director of Agri-TechE, an organisation which promotes innovation among farmers, said warmer summers were extending the area where grapes can be grown productively in the UK, making it a viable option for some farmers in East Anglia.

Recent research suggests an area in the UK the size of the Champagne region would be profitable for vineyards - extending far beyond the traditional fruit growing regions, she pointed out.

MORE - UK vineyards raise glass to reds of 'great promise' and sparkling wines which are 'joy to drink'

Agri-TechE (formerly known as Agri-Tech East) is bringing together viticulture experts with enterprising farmers and technologists to discuss emerging agri-tech supporting growth in the sector.

"The improved quality of the product and the benefits it offers for carbon storage and regenerative agriculture are making viticulture an interesting option for growers," she said.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Roberts, head of robotics and associate director of the Technology Leadership Group at event hosts Cambridge Consultants, said there was a strong desire to focus on sustainable farming against a background of climate change - especially in the UK.

"New technologies and techniques such as precision agriculture and robotics are required to meet these needs," he said. "Contrary to popular belief, I don't think there is a reluctance from farmers to invest in new technology. The concern is more of the risk of it going wrong and the impact on the bottom line.

"The challenge is how to create a viable business model to support its adoption."

Increasing the resilience of vineyards is the focus of Vidacycle, which has developed software to enable more informed decision-making in the vineyard.

Its community lead, Annie Landless - who will also be speaking at the event - said using their tools to look at historical data showed ripening dates had gradually shifted earlier and earlier over the last 20 years.

The Pollinator event 'Nothing to W(h)ine About - Uncorking the Opportunities for Innovation in Viticulture' is at Cambridge Consultants, Cambridge,  February 11, from 2pm to 6pm. Register at www.agri-tech-e.co.uk/events.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

North Stander: The team and formation I think can turn Town’s stuttering season around

Will Keane scored at Exeter - has he done enough to earn a starting spot? Picture: ROSS HALLS

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Lambert’s not been perfect, but who is? Here’s here to stay – so let’s back him

Stuart Taylor and Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

North Stander: The team and formation I think can turn Town’s stuttering season around

Will Keane scored at Exeter - has he done enough to earn a starting spot? Picture: ROSS HALLS

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Lambert’s not been perfect, but who is? Here’s here to stay – so let’s back him

Stuart Taylor and Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Emergency services at scene of village crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Beccles Picture: ARCHANT

A134 to remain closed overnight following burst water pipe

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

Wine making shaping up as ‘interesting option’ for East Anglian farmers

Agri-TechE is hosting a viticulture event in Cambridge on February 11 Picture: MATTHEW THOMAS

A134 could reopen tomorrow, Anglian Water says

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

‘The perfect gentleman’ – Ipswich war veteran passes away

Norman Kent, who has died age 96. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL AND CENOTAPH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists