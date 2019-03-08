Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Pioneering Stowmarket farmer seeks to cut chemicals on crops as trials reach second year

PUBLISHED: 15:13 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 06 June 2019

Teresa Meadows, Brian Barker and Anne Bhogal at the Strategic Farm East Open Day at Lodge Farm, Westhorpe Picture; SARAH CHAMBERS

Teresa Meadows, Brian Barker and Anne Bhogal at the Strategic Farm East Open Day at Lodge Farm, Westhorpe Picture; SARAH CHAMBERS

Archant/Sarah Chambers

A Suffolk farmer leading the UK industry into a more sustainable future by trialling new techniques and strategies admits it's been another challenging year for crop growing.

Brian Barker's family farm, at Westhorpe, near Stowmarket, was selected nearly two years ago to become the Agricultural Horticultural Development Board's (AHDB) first Strategic Farm for Cereals and Oilseeds in the UK, showing other farmers how real-life innovations - such as cutting inputs - can help their bottom lines and position them well for the future.

On Thursday, June 6, more than 120 farmers and professionals attended a Strategic Farm East Open Day focusing on reducing inputs such as fertiliser and agri-chemcials. They were offered an update on what stage the trials had reached, and shown demonstrations testing theories on issues such as fungicide inputs, and later drilling to avoid blackgrass.

MORE - Bruce's 2020 vision for next year's Suffolk Show

Last year posed a number of challenges to farmers, and this year - so far - has had its difficult moments with low moisture affecting plant development - as well as some of the tests being carried out in Brian's fields.

You may also want to watch:

The Stowmarket farmer has been carefully balancing the risks this year to drag his inputs down to their lowest sustainable level.

"It's been another challenging year," he admitted. "Every year is different so we can't just do the same thing over and over again. We have to be flexible to the conditions we have been given. That's what we try to promote - doing what's right at the time with the information we have gathered."

The spring weather, with just 8mm of rain in April, had reduced early growth on his cereal crops, and caused establishment issues on spring sowings, but it has meant slower disease development.

There are five main trials out in the fields this year, with some more which Brian has added in. One is overseen by cover crop expert Anne Bhogal, a soil scientist at ADAS, who, along with Ian Skinner, Essex & Suffolk Water catchment adviser, provided updates on how the trials are going. She has been looking to see whether cover crops are reducing the amount of nitrates running off the fields, but a dry winter meant they had to wait to test the theory.

Teresa Meadows, knowledge exchange manager at AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds, said so far the response to the strategic farm initiative had been "fantastic", with momentum building.

Most Read

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

Most Read

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Holiday park’s plans to put 60 caravans near Grade II* listed church before they fall into sea

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland due to the threat of coastal erosion. Inset, homes destroyed due to coastal erosion in Hemsby, Norfolk. Photo: Google / Denise Bradley.

A14 reopens after crash involving Audi causes disruption

The crash happened near junction 57 at Nacton on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Heroic teenage first aid volunteer given key role at prestigious St Paul’s Cathedral event

Left to right, Ann Cable, (St John Ambulance chief volunteer; Abigayle Driscoll, Suffolk District Cadet of the Year; Martin Houghton-Brown, St John Ambulance chief executive. Picture: Brian Aldrich Photography

Pioneering Stowmarket farmer seeks to cut chemicals on crops as trials reach second year

Teresa Meadows, Brian Barker and Anne Bhogal at the Strategic Farm East Open Day at Lodge Farm, Westhorpe Picture; SARAH CHAMBERS

‘I want to show what I can do’ - new keeper Przybek wants to force his way into first-team picture

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Adam Przybek. Picture: ITFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists