Farmer’s treasure found under layers of dust at back of barn goes under hammer

PUBLISHED: 14:58 11 September 2020

The dusty Land Rover Series 1 vehicle outside the Clarke and Simpson auction house in Campsea Ashe Picture: JAMES MANN

The dusty Land Rover Series 1 vehicle outside the Clarke and Simpson auction house in Campsea Ashe Picture: JAMES MANN

James Mann

An ancient Land Rover which spent 30 years gathering dust in a barn is set to be a star lot at a Suffolk auction sale.

A Land Rover Series 1 1952 vehicle is being offerd up for sale through Clarke and Simpson Picture: HOLLAND FAMILY COLLECTIONA Land Rover Series 1 1952 vehicle is being offerd up for sale through Clarke and Simpson Picture: HOLLAND FAMILY COLLECTION

The old Series 1 vehicle – dating back to 1952 – goes under the hammer at Clarke and Simpson’s next Domestic and Rural Bygones and Collectors’ Vehicles auction on Saturday, September 12 at Campsea Ashe, near Wickham Market.

Auctioneer James Durrant said it was “a rather unusual lot” and a “wonderful opportunity” for a vehicle restorer.

“What makes it very special is that it is very original and one owner from new – farmers within four miles of our auction centre,” he said.

“It requires total restoration but the provenance is fantastic. The family even have some photos from when it was new. It was parked at the back of a barn untouched for many years and still has a thick layer of ‘authentic’ dust on it.”

An old family photo of the Land Rover Series 1 vehicle which has been in the same family from new Picture: HOLLAND FAMILY COLLECTIONAn old family photo of the Land Rover Series 1 vehicle which has been in the same family from new Picture: HOLLAND FAMILY COLLECTION

The lot is described as “a very rare opportunity to acquire an original Series 1, with one family owner from new. Now requiring full restoration, the vehicle is offered for sale with old style V5 (only) and selection of historic tax discs”.

The vehicle shows just under 71,000 miles on the clock.

It was purchased by father and son Horace and Gordon Holland of Grove Farm, Pettistree, Suffolk in 1952.

A Land Rover Series 1 at the auctioneers Picture: JAMES MANNA Land Rover Series 1 at the auctioneers Picture: JAMES MANN

Mr Durrant believes that it would “no doubt” have frequented the auction centre from which it will now be sold back when it was a livestock market.

“It remained in the Holland family ever since and has been dry stored,” he said.

“The family do not think it has been out of the barn for at least the last 30 years, and maybe more.

“We are delighted to be instructed by the Holland family to sell their Series 1 Land Rover.

“It is extremely unusual to find a barn stored example such as this, which has been in the same family from new.

“It presents a wonderful opportunity for an enthusiast to acquire a restoration project with fantastic provenance.”

