'Unique' estate property with land abutting Blyth Estuary up for sale with guide price of £375k

Hawthorn Farm Barns, which is being offered up for sale by the trustees of the Blythburgh Estate Picture: KEVIN SNELL/FLYIBOT Kevin Snell

A rare opportunity to purchase a small slice of a 'unique' Suffolk coastal estate with 'amazing' views and land running down to the Blyth estuary is expected to generate strong interest from buyers.

Peter Start, rural director at agents Savills, said the two and a half acre site, which is part of the Blythburgh Estate and is being offered for sale by estate trustees, forms part of an eight acre meadow. The other six acres, which is under separate ownership, may be available through separate negotiations.

Hawthorn Barns - which would once have been part of an estate farm - comes with a guide price in the region of £375K as a whole or in three lots, and with planning permission to convert a barn to the back of the developed part of the site, and to knock down farm buildings on the area nearest the road, and replace them with a bungalow.

"It's beautifully located," said Mr Start. "What's exceptional about it is its location and the views. It's set back well from the A12."

He added: "From my experience, there's good demand for such sites, particularly in coastal locations and my experience is that there are certainly a number of people who would particularly like to buy a development opportunity along the Blythburgh Estuary, which are relatively few and far between."