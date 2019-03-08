Partly Cloudy

'Unique' estate property with land abutting Blyth Estuary up for sale with guide price of £375k

PUBLISHED: 09:53 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 04 July 2019

Hawthorn Farm Barns, which is being offered up for sale by the trustees of the Blythburgh Estate Picture: KEVIN SNELL/FLYIBOT

Hawthorn Farm Barns, which is being offered up for sale by the trustees of the Blythburgh Estate Picture: KEVIN SNELL/FLYIBOT

Kevin Snell

A rare opportunity to purchase a small slice of a 'unique' Suffolk coastal estate with 'amazing' views and land running down to the Blyth estuary is expected to generate strong interest from buyers.

Hawthorn Farm Barns, which is being offered up for sale by the trustees of the Blythburgh Estate Picture: KEVIN SNELL/FLYIBOTHawthorn Farm Barns, which is being offered up for sale by the trustees of the Blythburgh Estate Picture: KEVIN SNELL/FLYIBOT

Peter Start, rural director at agents Savills, said the two and a half acre site, which is part of the Blythburgh Estate and is being offered for sale by estate trustees, forms part of an eight acre meadow. The other six acres, which is under separate ownership, may be available through separate negotiations.

Hawthorn Barns - which would once have been part of an estate farm - comes with a guide price in the region of £375K as a whole or in three lots, and with planning permission to convert a barn to the back of the developed part of the site, and to knock down farm buildings on the area nearest the road, and replace them with a bungalow.

"It's beautifully located," said Mr Start. "What's exceptional about it is its location and the views. It's set back well from the A12."

Hawthorn Farm Barns, which is being offered up for sale by the trustees of the Blythburgh Estate Picture: KEVIN SNELL/FLYIBOTHawthorn Farm Barns, which is being offered up for sale by the trustees of the Blythburgh Estate Picture: KEVIN SNELL/FLYIBOT

He added: "From my experience, there's good demand for such sites, particularly in coastal locations and my experience is that there are certainly a number of people who would particularly like to buy a development opportunity along the Blythburgh Estuary, which are relatively few and far between."

Could a McDonald's drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in 'critical' condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

