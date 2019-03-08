Meet the dairy farming family where even the grandchildren help look after the cows

Bolderston family members at the Suffolk Show. Left to right, Charlotte (6), Alex (8), Lucy (7), Imogen (11) and Chloe (17). Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Three generations of a dairy family where even the young grandchildren help to look after the cows are celebrating after a top success at the Suffolk Show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Bolderston family, based at Wood Farm in Badingham, were present with three generations at the show - mother and father David and Linda Bolderston, their sons Michael and Richard and up to seven of the grandchildren.

All help out with the care and feeding of their Jersey cattle, with David Bolderston working with cattle for 44 years and Michael Bolderston even standing on an upturned bucket to allow him work with cattle at just seven years old.

David Bolderston said: "We are milking 165 pedigree Jersey cows and we supply ARLA Morrisons with milk.

You may also want to watch:

"We won the Jersey championship and reserve here. We are very pleased.

"We have a total of 300 animals.

"The grandchildren have been very busy here, helping to wash and prepare the cows. That is not a bad thing.

"Michael started milking cows when he was seven years old, and he had to stand on an upturned bucket to do it.

"I wanted to be able to set this up and pass it on to the boys."