Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Meet the dairy farming family where even the grandchildren help look after the cows

PUBLISHED: 11:41 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 31 May 2019

Bolderston family members at the Suffolk Show. Left to right, Charlotte (6), Alex (8), Lucy (7), Imogen (11) and Chloe (17). Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bolderston family members at the Suffolk Show. Left to right, Charlotte (6), Alex (8), Lucy (7), Imogen (11) and Chloe (17). Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three generations of a dairy family where even the young grandchildren help to look after the cows are celebrating after a top success at the Suffolk Show.

The Bolderston family, based at Wood Farm in Badingham, were present with three generations at the show - mother and father David and Linda Bolderston, their sons Michael and Richard and up to seven of the grandchildren.

All help out with the care and feeding of their Jersey cattle, with David Bolderston working with cattle for 44 years and Michael Bolderston even standing on an upturned bucket to allow him work with cattle at just seven years old.

David Bolderston said: "We are milking 165 pedigree Jersey cows and we supply ARLA Morrisons with milk.

You may also want to watch:

"We won the Jersey championship and reserve here. We are very pleased.

"We have a total of 300 animals.

"The grandchildren have been very busy here, helping to wash and prepare the cows. That is not a bad thing.

"Michael started milking cows when he was seven years old, and he had to stand on an upturned bucket to do it.

"I wanted to be able to set this up and pass it on to the boys."

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Views to die for’ - Council backs fight to quash changes to £15m development

The Chandlery was intended as a two-storey restaurant but permission has been granted to divide it into smaller units Picture: CHRIS MOODY

First look at progress on £2.7m flats in former office block

The £2.7m scheme at the Old Custom House in Dovercourt is set to be completed by August. Photo: Superstructures.

‘We will see what the group is made of over the first week or two’ - Chambers on Town’s pre-season

Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

Burglar who stole 170 pairs of glasses jailed

Ryan Boreham has been jailed for 28 months after appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Throwaway comment or ill-advised tweet? MP creates a storm with Bury St Edmunds mention

Labour MP Jess Phillips (centre) Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists