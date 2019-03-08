British Sugar boss set to step down after 35 years

Colm McKay, agricultural director at British Sugar, holds a sugar beet and a package of Silver Spoon sugar at its Bury St Edmunds factory Picture: SU ANDERSON

British Sugar's longstanding agriculture boss is stepping down - and a new head has been appointed.

Peter Watson, who has been appointed agriculture boss at British Sugar Picture: BRITISH SUGAR Peter Watson, who has been appointed agriculture boss at British Sugar Picture: BRITISH SUGAR

The company, which operates factories across East Anglia including at Bury St Edmunds, has appointed Peter Watson to replace Colm McKay.

Mr McKay will retire at the end of 2019 after 35 years with the company.

Mr Watson - who takes over in the New Year - has held roles across British Sugar and its sister companies and says he is looking forward to the challenges.

"I'm looking forward to getting started in my new role, working with our 3,000 growers, hauliers and industry partners to continue to drive innovation and progression in our homegrown sugar industry," he said.

British Sugar - a subsidiary of Associated British Foods - is the sole processor of the UK's sugar beet crop and supplies around 50% of UK demand from its four manufacturing plants across East Anglia and the East Midlands under its Silver Spoon brand.

As well as producing sugar, each year, British Sugar's factories produces a wide range of co-products including animal feed, electricity and bioethanol.

The British beet sugar industry works with 7,000 businesses including more than 3,000 growers in mainly rural areas of the country, It also supports around 9,500 jobs throughout the economy.