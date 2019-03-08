Signs positive for sugar beet crop as campaign gets under way

The British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds during the campaign Picture: SU ANDERSON

Sugar makers are upbeat about his year's beet crop as harvest begins.

Steam emerging from British Sugar factory stacks in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SU ANDERSON Steam emerging from British Sugar factory stacks in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SU ANDERSON

The sugar beet harvest - known as the campaign - is under way with British Sugar factories opening to process the crop from Tuesday, September 17.

The company announced dates for its four plants across East Anglia following discussion with National Farmers' Union (NFU) Sugar about start times for the 2019/20 sugar beet campaign.

This season's campaign start dates for beet deliveries are Tuesday, September 17, for Bury St Edmunds and Newark, Monday, September 23, for Wissington and Tuesday, October 1, for Cantley.

Agriculture director Colm McKay said: "We're pleased to announce the sugar beet campaign start dates. With the prospects for this year's crop looking positive, the dates are aimed at striking a balance between supplying our customers with a quality product and giving growers and hauliers time to plan their harvesting and delivery schedules"