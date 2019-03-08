E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Signs positive for sugar beet crop as campaign gets under way

PUBLISHED: 16:22 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 12 September 2019

The British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds during the campaign Picture: SU ANDERSON

The British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds during the campaign Picture: SU ANDERSON

Sugar makers are upbeat about his year's beet crop as harvest begins.

Steam emerging from British Sugar factory stacks in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SU ANDERSONSteam emerging from British Sugar factory stacks in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SU ANDERSON

The sugar beet harvest - known as the campaign - is under way with British Sugar factories opening to process the crop from Tuesday, September 17.

You may also want to watch:

The company announced dates for its four plants across East Anglia following discussion with National Farmers' Union (NFU) Sugar about start times for the 2019/20 sugar beet campaign.

MORE - British Sugar reaches deal with NFU over 2019 beet contract

This season's campaign start dates for beet deliveries are Tuesday, September 17, for Bury St Edmunds and Newark, Monday, September 23, for Wissington and Tuesday, October 1, for Cantley.

Agriculture director Colm McKay said: "We're pleased to announce the sugar beet campaign start dates. With the prospects for this year's crop looking positive, the dates are aimed at striking a balance between supplying our customers with a quality product and giving growers and hauliers time to plan their harvesting and delivery schedules"

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cladding fire breaks out at huge factory

A drone shot of Muntons maltings factory, Stowmarket. Picture: MUNTONS

Woolfenden on being a modern day defender, winding up Morison and wanting to play every game

All smiles from Luke Woolfenden at the Ipswich Town Open Day. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Hurst heads a Bloodwise double at Amis Velo cyclo-cross

Colchester rider Cam Hurst climbs to victory in the Amis Velo cyclo-cross race. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Calling all poetry fans! Micro-sized festival to be held at village phonebox

The Great Glemham Micro-Poetry Festival will be taking place at the village’s K6 Phonebook on 20th September. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

‘Forever in all our hearts’ - heartbreak as brave Arabella, 6, loses cancer fight

Tributes have been paid to Arabella Scannell, who has lost her battle with cancer Picture: SCANNELL FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists