Village farm by Blackwater Estuary 'could appeal to farmers, birdwatchers - or tired commuters'

PUBLISHED: 19:36 26 September 2019

Views of the Blackwater Estuary from Home Farm, Peldon, near Colchester, which is being offered up for sale through Brooks Leney Picture: BROOKS LENEY

Brooks Leney

A 73 acre former dairy farm and farmhouse with 'great scope' is on the market with a price tag of £1.4m.

The farm, which includes a substantial Grade II listed farmhouse, farm buildings and land currently laid to grass, lies close to Abberton Reservoir in the village of Peldon, near Colchester.

Agents Brooks Leney said the sale of Home Farm presented "a rare opportunity", with the farmhouse "offering a wonderful project to those wishing to completely renovate a period country home to their chosen taste".

The property provided "great scope for creating a stunning family home in a desirable village", and the buildings had potential for conversion, subject to planning permission.

Assistant land agent Connie Turner said they were anticipating a great variety of interest from farms to equine enthusiasts - to tired commuters or keen bird watchers keen to enjoy the backwaters of the Blackwater Estuary adjoining the property.

The land has been cut for hay in recent years, but to the west of the property was once arable and could potentially be brought back into arable rotation if desired, Brooks Leney said.

"The tranquil setting is perfect for those looking to relax after a long day in the office and may be of particular interest to bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts," it added.

There were few properties on the market at the moment which offer the character and opportunity presented by the farm, said Ms Turner.

