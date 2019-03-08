Suffolk Show Countdown: Future of TV revealed at Suffolk Show

Suffolk Show goers will get to see some of the ground-breaking hi-tech work going on in the county – and an insight into what we will be watching in the future – as communications giant BT returns for its second year.

Suffolk Show visitors have a go at 360� Virtual Reality in the BT Marquee at last year�s event Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION Suffolk Show visitors have a go at 360� Virtual Reality in the BT Marquee at last year�s event Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

For the first time last year, the major tech company, based at Martlesham, near Ipswich, invited visitors to explore its innovations in a sponsored marquee, which returns after its highly successful inaugural outing.

The popular exhibit will offer a chance to explore cutting-edge technology and have a go at free, interactive activities and games for all ages. Show-goers will get an insight into the ground-breaking research under way at Adastral Park, which is home to a cluster of hi-tech telecommunication and technology companies.

BT and some of the Innovation Martlesham companies will showcase 5G mobile and its benefits, the future of TV, and the ‘internet of things’. There will be the popular Beebot activities in the BT classroom, as well as tech challenges such as designing an app interface and a family-friendly video game “Lost Words: Beyond the Page”.

The exhibit aims to inspire young Suffolk Show visitors with technology and innovation, and to encourage the next generation into STEM careers (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Show director Bee Kemball said: “The BT Marquee was a popular addition to the Suffolk Show last year so we’re pleased to welcome them back again with even more activities and amazing tech. BT has a fantastic facility here in Suffolk so it will be great for Show visitors to learn more about some of the state-of-the-art, pioneering work that’s going on there and to feel inspired by the world of STEM.”

Adastral Park’s Lisa Perkins said: “It was a delight to be at the Suffolk Show last year, and we were buoyed by the positive response. We are very much looking forward to exhibiting again this year and we aim to delight the public with a different selection of technology, all handpicked from the cutting-edge research that we do at Suffolk’s Adastral Park.”

The Suffolk Show App will also be available to download again this year with a fully interactive map, ring timetables, public transport timetables and trade stand information to help visitors plan their day out, as well as a fun Treasure Trail, with prizes to be won. It will be available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play from May 13.

Tickets for this year’s Suffolk Show are now on sale. Advance tickets cost £23 while children aged under 15 will once again receive free entry. Visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call 01473 707117.