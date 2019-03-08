Tributes paid to ‘big friend’ of East Anglia’s carrot industry

The late Clem Tompsett Picture: MICHAEL HALL

Tribute has been paid to a ‘larger than life’ vegetable grower, who farmed across East Anglia including Suffolk, following his death.

Carrot grower Clem Tompsett at Isleham Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN Carrot grower Clem Tompsett at Isleham Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Clem Tompsett, known as the ‘carrot king’, worked in the root vegetable industry for most of his working life, forging a strong working relationship with the Burgess family, and operating a large vegetable enterprise from Isleham in Cambridgeshire.

Mr Tompsett’s daughter, Jackie Seddon, director of Tompsett Burgess Growers Ltd, said that collaboration would continue.

“The two families have a long-term commitment to working together towards the goal of being one of the leading root vegetable growers in the UK,” she said.

From left, Clem Tompsett , who was chairman, and William Burgess, managing director of Isleham Fresh Produce Ltd in 2002 Picture: JAMES BASS From left, Clem Tompsett , who was chairman, and William Burgess, managing director of Isleham Fresh Produce Ltd in 2002 Picture: JAMES BASS

“Dad very much wanted us to continue and we are pleased to confirm that we have exciting plans to invest in the business over the next couple of years.”

Produce World chairman William Burgess, who worked closely with Mr Tompsett, said the carrot industry had lost a ‘big friend’.

“The Burgess family are very sorry to lose both a friend and a business partner. We have worked closely with the Tompsett family for 19 years, and I am delighted to confirm that both families are committed to continuing this working relationship,” he said.

Mr Tompsett was awarded an MBE in 2006 for his services to agriculture, local communities and charity work.

He raised a total of £192,150 by staging the Isleham One-Day Event, the first weekend of the British Eventing calendar. Money was presented to 12 different charities including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Macmillan Cancer Relief, Papworth Hospital and Riding for the Disabled.

There will be celebration of his life at Ely Cathedral on April 17 at 1pm.