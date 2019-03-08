Partly Cloudy

Developers snap up redundant barns as rules on planning relaxed

PUBLISHED: 06:21 31 March 2019

A 17th century Grade II listed barn set in four acres in Great Yeldham, near Toppesfield, Essex Picture: CHEFFINS

A 17th century Grade II listed barn set in four acres in Great Yeldham, near Toppesfield, Essex Picture: CHEFFINS

Cheffins

Demand for redundant farm buildings is on the rise in East Anglia after planning rules were relaxed by government, a land agent says.

Cheffins says regional property auctions show buyers’ interest on the rise as pressure grows on rural housing stock.

“Since revised guidance on permitted development rights, redundant agricultural buildings have become one of the most prized opportunities at regional property auctions,” said director Ian Kitson.

The government’s revised guidance on Class Q permitted development rights released in 2015, and then amended in 2018, has increased the number of permissions being granted, he said, with more recent changes also driving interest.

“Changes to legislation last year increased the thresholds associated with permitted development rights for Class Q prior approval applications. The permissible floor space increased to 5,003sq ft from 4,842sq ft, and likewise, the number of permissible units increased from three to five,” he said.

Changes to legislation have helped developer buyers of redundant agricultural buildings to attach a greater confidence to their purchases, he said, leading to higher prices.

A 17th century Grade II listed barn in Great Yeldham near Braintree, set in four acres and measuring more than 1750sq ft, fetched £160,000 at auction.

Similarly, a brick barn on the edge of Fenstanton, Cambridgeshire, which had planning for conversion into two residential dwellings was sold for £294,000.

Prices achieved are now far less dependent on the site already having planning permission as with the relaxation of permitted development, said the land agents.

“Buyers are confident that they can achieve consents in relatively quick time and turn around the conversion within reasonable margins,” said Mr Kitson.

“Buyers tend to be builders and developers, with the odd owner-occupier purchaser. As barn conversions become more common, buyers have been able to put together a much clearer picture of conversion costs based on previous experience, so whilst ‘early’ opportunities were treated with some caution, purchasers are showing increased confidence in profits for these types of sites.”

This has helped to reduce contingency funds for barn conversions, leading to more competitive bidding, he said.

