CLA East chief takes up new head office role at landowners' lobby group

CLA East regional director Ben Underwood, who is moving to a new role within the organisation Picture; SEAN DILLOW www.TheBigCheesePhotography.co.uk

The Newmarket-based regional director at the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) is set to move to a new role at the landowners' lobby group's head office in London.

CLA (Country Land and Business Association) East Regional Director Ben Underwood is to move to the new role of programme director, focusing on strategic projects linked to membership and commercial relationships.

Ben, who has been with the CLA for 14 years, was regional director in the eastern region for four years. He will take up his new post once the recruitment process for his current job is complete.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to have led CLA East for the last four years - a region that has some of the most innovative and progressive rural businesses and land managers in the country," he said.

"While I am moving on from the eastern region I am proud to continue to work for the CLA - an organisation that is standing up for the rights of those who live and work in the countryside and are making such a crucial contribution to the UK economy.

"With 30,000 members the CLA is a vital rural voice and my new role will be to ensure we continue to offer the very best service to our existing membership and examine all avenues for recruiting new members.

"I would like to thank all our members, partners and stakeholders for their support during my time in eastern region and I am sure you will welcome the new regional director once they are appointed."