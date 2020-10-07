E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

CLA chief welcomes new arrival

PUBLISHED: 11:46 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 07 October 2020

Cath Crowther, who has given birth to a baby girl Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Cath Crowther, who has given birth to a baby girl Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A landowners’ leader has given birth to a baby girl.

Cath Crowther – who is regional director at Country Land and Business Association (CLA) East – welcomed her new baby, Lily Enid Crowther, on Saturday, September 26.

You may also want to watch:

Cath was appointed to her current role – lobbying on behalf of farmers, landowners and rural businesses across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Suffolk – in September 2019.

MORE – Show organisers left with ‘no choice’ over cancellation of next year’s event

She grew up on an arable and sheep farm in South Wales and went on to become a qualified chartered surveyor. She moved to Cambridgeshire in 2009 to join property consultancy firm Bidwells where she became a partner.

Acting CLA East Regional Director Nick Sandford said: “With all the difficulties going on in the world at this moment in time it is wonderful to have some good news to celebrate.

“Everyone at the CLA wishes Cath and her husband well as they begin their journey as parents. A new arrival in family is a very special moment to savour.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk sees sharp rise in Covid cases and infection rate

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Suffolk has risen in the past week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘The gaffer talked to me every day... we’re in it together’ - Lankester happy to remain patient after first start

Jack Lankaster pictured during the EFL trophy match against Gillingham. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Car flips onto roof in horror crash

Two people were injured in the crash in Avon Way Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Work begins on £60million retail park bringing ‘long overdue’ road improvements

Work has begun on a new retail park in Colchester with a B&Q, Aldi, M&S and essential road improvements for the area. Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATES

JD Sports to open new store in Bury St Edmunds before Christmas

JD Sports is due to open a new store in Bury St Edmunds' Arc Shopping centre on November 21 Picture: PA/JOHN STILLWELL