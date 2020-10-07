CLA chief welcomes new arrival

Cath Crowther, who has given birth to a baby girl Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A landowners’ leader has given birth to a baby girl.

Cath Crowther – who is regional director at Country Land and Business Association (CLA) East – welcomed her new baby, Lily Enid Crowther, on Saturday, September 26.

Cath was appointed to her current role – lobbying on behalf of farmers, landowners and rural businesses across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Suffolk – in September 2019.

She grew up on an arable and sheep farm in South Wales and went on to become a qualified chartered surveyor. She moved to Cambridgeshire in 2009 to join property consultancy firm Bidwells where she became a partner.

Acting CLA East Regional Director Nick Sandford said: “With all the difficulties going on in the world at this moment in time it is wonderful to have some good news to celebrate.

“Everyone at the CLA wishes Cath and her husband well as they begin their journey as parents. A new arrival in family is a very special moment to savour.”