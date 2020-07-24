Landowners’ leader’s ‘great excitement and slight trepidation’ at expecting her first child

The regional boss at Country Land and Business Association (CLA) East is about to have her first baby.

Cath Crowther will continue in her current role at the CLA until mid-September when she will begin her maternity leave.

The landowners lobby group has appointed Nick Sandford, a director at East Anglia-based auctioneers and property consultants Sworders, to become Acting CLA East regional director on a secondment basis while Cath is on leave.

“It is with great excitement and slight trepidation that I can make the announcement that I’m expecting my first child,” said Cath.

“You will be pleased to hear that we have been working hard to ensure that when I go on maternity leave there will be a smooth transition and CLA members will still be able to expect the same high level of service.

Nick is a chartered surveyor with more than years’ experience of estate management and specialises in historic properties and all aspects of rural estates, including renewable energy, forestry, wildlife mitigation and habitat restoration and diversification schemes.

He has a long history working with the CLA and currently sits on the CLA business and rural economy committee and Norfolk branch bommittee, having previously chaired the Kent branch committee. He was a board member of the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) before his move to Norfolk last year.

“Having sat on CLA committees I am acutely aware of the incredible work the CLA does to support farmers, landowners and rural businesses across the eastern region,” said Nick.

“With the continuing challenges of Covid-19, a new Agricultural Bill and Environment Bill on the horizon and the UK’s departure from the European Union, the role of the CLA in defending the interests of rural businesses across the East of England has never been more important.

“I look forward to taking on the role of acting regional director while Cath is on maternity leave and wish her well as she begins her journey of parenthood.”