E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Political hopefuls urged to back bid to unleash untapped potential of East Anglia's rural communities

PUBLISHED: 16:19 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 12 November 2019

The CLA wants politicians to address the productivity gap between town and country Picture: GREAT BARROW CHALLENGE FACEBOOK

The CLA wants politicians to address the productivity gap between town and country Picture: GREAT BARROW CHALLENGE FACEBOOK

Archant

Politicians are being urged to back a new bid to close the productivity gap between town and country and unleash rural communities' "great potential" as we head towards the general election in December.

CLA East regional director Cath Crowther Picture; CLACLA East regional director Cath Crowther Picture; CLA

The new East Anglian boss at landowners' lobby group the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) is calling on constituency hopefuls from all political parties to back its Rural Powerhouse plans.

CLA East regional director Cath Crowther said the rural economy had "immense potential for economic growth and job creation", but needed the right policies to unleash it.

MORE - 'Stereotypes are breaking down - but farming has a way to go'

"It is 16% less productive than its urban counterpart, but realising this untapped potential could grow the rural economy by billions of pounds each year," she said.

The CLA is writing to candidates across England and Wales asking them to pledge support for the Rural Powerhouse, which calls for a fully connected countryside, planning reform, profitable and sustainable farming, investment in skills and innovation and a simpler tax regime.

The campaign, which is being launched in advance of the CLA's annual Rural Business Conference in London on November 28, is a "new approach" by the CLA.

You may also want to watch:

"At a time when political tensions are high, we are standing up proudly to say that we believe in the potential of the rural economy, and we are here to champion it," she said.

"The Rural Powerhouse campaign is rooted in the belief that the countryside has an exciting future and we all have a role in shaping it. Any future MP worth their salt should proudly back the campaign."

Political candidates who support the campaign will receive regular briefings and campaign materials throughout the election period, and beyond.

"We want to build productive relationships with MPs from all parties," said Ms Crowther. "When supporters of the Rural Powerhouse enter parliament in December, we will be there to help them do their jobs - whether that's working closely with them so that they understand the needs of rural communities, or ensuring they are ready to champion our policy campaigns in the heart of Westminster.

"They should know, as we do, that the countryside can provide answers to so many of the issues that concern ordinary people - from climate change and the environment to the housing crisis."

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Diesel spill causes chaos on A12

The diesel spill happened on this roundabout where the A12 meets the B1438. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Man injured as Range Rover fails to stop at scene of crash

A wall in Barrett's Lane in was destroyed after a hit an run incident which saw a man suffer hip injuries. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

How far will you need to travel to see the Coca-Cola truck this Christmas?

The Coca-Cola truck will not come to Ipswich this Christmas. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists