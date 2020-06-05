Claas UK boss wins promotion

Trevor Tyrrell has been promoted to senior vice president western Europe for Claas’s sales and service division Picture: CLAAS UK Claas UK

A top UK executive at German farm machinery makers Claas has been promoted to a prestigious new post.

Christian Radons, who joins the group executive board at CLAAS with responsibility for its global sales and service division Picture: CLAAS GROUP Christian Radons, who joins the group executive board at CLAAS with responsibility for its global sales and service division Picture: CLAAS GROUP

Trevor Tyrrell - who has been chief executive of Claas UK since 2011 and is based at its headquarters in Bury St Edmunds – has become a senior vice president of the family-run company.

He will be responsible for the company’s sales and service division in western European and Oceania.

He succeeds Christian Radons, who will be joining the Claas group executive board with responsibility for global sales.

Trevor joined the firm as a management trainee more than 30 years ago, rising through the ranks through its product management, marketing and sales departments.

The company, based in Harsewinkel, is the European market leader in combine harvesters.

It employs more than 11,400 people worldwide and reported turnover of 3.8bn euros (£3.42bn) in 2019.