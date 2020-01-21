Strutt and Parker (Farms) Ltd farm machinery set to be auctioned off as fleet renewed

Clarke and Simpson is holding a major machinery auction for Strutt & Parker Farms Picture: MARTIN BOWERS Martin Bowers

A fleet of farm machines which formed part of Strutt and Parker (Farms) Ltd is being sold off at a major auction.

Auctioneers Clarke and Simpson will be offering up a range of top quality brands including John Deere, JCB, Claas, Massey Ferguson and New Holland at the two day sale, which will take place on June 2 and 3 at two sites in Suffolk and Essex.

Strutt and Parker (Farms) Ltd - one of the leading farm businesses in the UK - was incorporated in 1918 and farmed around 20,000 acres.

In 2019, the business was sold to Robigus Ltd, in what was believed to be the biggest transaction of a farming business since 2014.

Robigus has set out a fresh vision and a change of farming policy under the management of Belport Limited. It has decided to dispose of much of the current machinery by auction and re-equip the business.

James Durrant, who heads up machinery sales at Clarke and Simpson, said: "We are delighted to be instructed in the auction of machinery on behalf of this prestigious company.

"The Strutt & Parker (Farms) name is synonymous with farming throughout East Anglia and the auction is set to be one of the biggest single active farmer dispersal auctions held.

Catalogues will be available to download from the website five weeks before the sale and there will be live on-line bidding via www.i-bidder.com.