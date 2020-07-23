E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Care farm workers’ JustGiving £10k mowing challenge to raise funds for vital new kitchen

PUBLISHED: 10:38 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 23 July 2020

Clinks Care Farm preparing for its JustGiving Rural Community Challenge Picture: CLINKS CARE FARM

Clinks Care Farm

A care farm with plans to create a new kitchen extension have taken part in a challenge to raise funds for it.

Clinks Care Farm at Toft Monks, Beccles, had planned the extension before the coronavirus outbreak but the project had been even more relevant and urgent to keep people safe as a result of the crisis, said care farm founder Doeke Dobma

“Vulnerable and disadvantaged people find socialising during breaks as important as the actual activities at the farm,” said Doeke.

But having received planning permission earlier this year, the farm’s fundraising plans were scuppered due to lockdown, including a charity football match in May, a ceilidh in June, Blues at the Farm in July and an Open Farm Day in September.

“At different levels and angles we try to raise the remaining needed £10k to start the building works and complete before the winter,” he said.

So far, the charity has managed to raise an incredible £31k, but set itself the challenge of cutting grass areas in eight playgrounds in its local area in a single day.

The JustGiving event in aid of Clinks Care Farm kitchen extension is planned for Thursday July 23.

Doeke and two farm helpers are taking part in cutting grass in Ditchingham, Aldeby, Burg St Peter, Geldeston, Gillingham and Haddiscoe.

“This is a big challenge, which will be exhausting,” said Doeke.

The care farm’s current kitchen is too small, and had to be closed during lockdown, he explained.

“Our kitchen is the central hub of the care farm,” said Doeke.

“It is where we start our day and divide up the work, have lunch and tea breaks, build relationships and socialise.

“Because of covid-19, we are having lunch outside or in the big barn. In the winter we would like to come in the kitchen to have lunch, but don’t want to put ourselves at risk by all of us sitting in our kitchen that was already getting too small before the covid-19.

“So the extension will help us come indoors safely and have a warm place to sit and have lunch and socialise.”

Topic Tags:

