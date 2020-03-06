E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Charity wants more farmers to host 'life-changing' visits for disadvantaged children

PUBLISHED: 10:46 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 06 March 2020

The Country Trust needs more Essex farmers to host Farm Discovery visits for primary school pupils from disadvantaged areas. Picture: The Country Trust

The Country Trust needs more Essex farmers to host Farm Discovery visits for primary school pupils from disadvantaged areas. Picture: The Country Trust

The Country Trust

An educational charity is calling on Essex farmers to help bring the working countryside to life for children from disadvantaged areas who would otherwise be unlikely to experience it.

The Country Trust needs more Essex farmers to host Farm Discovery visits for primary school pupils from disadvantaged areas. Picture: The Country TrustThe Country Trust needs more Essex farmers to host Farm Discovery visits for primary school pupils from disadvantaged areas. Picture: The Country Trust

The Country Trust needs farmers to host Farm Discovery visits for primary school pupils, to share their passion for agriculture with eager young minds.

The charity says these visits can be "life-changing", adding: "They open children's eyes to a world they often know very little about."

Schools in Essex are already waiting to take part in the programme, but more farmers are needed to make this possible.

The trust's Farm Discovery Coordinators all have primary education experience and will assess the suitability of farms for visits, and help plan hands-on experiences for children.

The Country Trust needs more Essex farmers to host Farm Discovery visits for primary school pupils from disadvantaged areas. Picture: The Country TrustThe Country Trust needs more Essex farmers to host Farm Discovery visits for primary school pupils from disadvantaged areas. Picture: The Country Trust

One of the current farmer hosts is Christy Willett of Parklands Farm, in Galleywood near Chelmsford, who said: "It is hugely rewarding welcoming children to our farm. There's nothing better than watching the 'light bulb' moment when a child makes the connection between something we are doing and their food."

- To find out more about the scheme, contact saherne@countrytrust.org.uk.

The Country Trust needs more Essex farmers to host Farm Discovery visits for primary school pupils from disadvantaged areas. Picture: The Country TrustThe Country Trust needs more Essex farmers to host Farm Discovery visits for primary school pupils from disadvantaged areas. Picture: The Country Trust

