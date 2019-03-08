Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Suffolk pie makers go extra mile to win place in national game finals

PUBLISHED: 16:20 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 21 May 2019

Lynn and Steve Tricker with their Truly Traceable venison and game pies Picture: SINÉAD TAYLOR

Lynn and Steve Tricker with their Truly Traceable venison and game pies Picture: SINÉAD TAYLOR

Archant

The owners of a Suffolk game business say they are "thrilled" to be competing in a national competition.

Pies from Truly Traceable Picture: www.madeineastanglia.co.ukPies from Truly Traceable Picture: www.madeineastanglia.co.uk

Truly Traceable at Halesworth will battle it out for a shot at national glory and the chance to become Game Champion at the 2019 Countryside Alliance Awards in June.

They will be up against Hadrian's Game Larder and Stour Valley Game at the awards, dubbed the 'rural oscars', which take place at the House of Lords on June 19.

MORE - Suffolk butcher, pie maker and post office vie for 'rural oscars' titles at annual event

Now in their 14th year, the awards celebrate rural produce, skills, enterprise and heritage. This year Countryside Alliance said it received more than 17,000 nominations for the various titles.

Lynn and Steve Tricker at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival 2018 Picture: Truly TraceableLynn and Steve Tricker at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival 2018 Picture: Truly Traceable

Countryside Alliance director Sarah Lee said: "At a time when everyone is talking about boosting the game meat market the Countryside Alliance will honour those businesses that are at the forefront of promoting, processing and selling game to the general public.

"Only one will be crowned Game Champion but we salute all those who are going the extra mile and are putting this nutritious and delicious meat on people's plates."

You may also want to watch:

Lynn and Steve Tricker of Truly Traceable run an award-winning game pies business with a 'field to fork' mentality, aimed at showing customers where their food has come from.

Judges said: "They are exemplars of how to run a rural business and ambassadors when it comes to encouraging the public to eat more wild game and are changing people's concept of game meat."

The Trickers said they were "thrilled" to be one of only three UK businesses selected to vie for the award.

Also among those competing in other categories are Village Shop/ Post Office - Orford General Store and Post Office, which is competing in the Village Shop/Post Office category, and Suffolk Market Events of Sudbury, which is run by Justine Paul and is competing in the Rural Enterprise section.

Judges praised Orford General Store for 'breathing life' into the tranquil fishing village of Orford. "It provides a vital shop and post office service to the many elderly residents who are unable to travel to the nearest supermarket," they said.

Justine Paul, who runs six Suffolk farmers' markets, was described as "a local dynamo".

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 20 arrests made in Suffolk during national county lines crackdown

Officers from Suffolk police carrying out a previous drug raid in Ipswich Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Fire drama as blaze in trailer spreads to garage

Firefighters were called to the scene of a garage fire in Eye this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Harwich drug dealer jailed for nearly four years

Daryl Warner, 24, of no fixed address has been jailed for 44 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

More than 50 ways to celebrate third annual Suffolk Day

Miriam Beard, Paloma, Heston and Louise Crouch are looking forward to Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists