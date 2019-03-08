Suffolk pie makers go extra mile to win place in national game finals

Lynn and Steve Tricker with their Truly Traceable venison and game pies Picture: SINÉAD TAYLOR Archant

The owners of a Suffolk game business say they are "thrilled" to be competing in a national competition.

Pies from Truly Traceable Picture: www.madeineastanglia.co.uk Pies from Truly Traceable Picture: www.madeineastanglia.co.uk

Truly Traceable at Halesworth will battle it out for a shot at national glory and the chance to become Game Champion at the 2019 Countryside Alliance Awards in June.

They will be up against Hadrian's Game Larder and Stour Valley Game at the awards, dubbed the 'rural oscars', which take place at the House of Lords on June 19.

Now in their 14th year, the awards celebrate rural produce, skills, enterprise and heritage. This year Countryside Alliance said it received more than 17,000 nominations for the various titles.

Lynn and Steve Tricker at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival 2018 Picture: Truly Traceable Lynn and Steve Tricker at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival 2018 Picture: Truly Traceable

Countryside Alliance director Sarah Lee said: "At a time when everyone is talking about boosting the game meat market the Countryside Alliance will honour those businesses that are at the forefront of promoting, processing and selling game to the general public.

"Only one will be crowned Game Champion but we salute all those who are going the extra mile and are putting this nutritious and delicious meat on people's plates."

Lynn and Steve Tricker of Truly Traceable run an award-winning game pies business with a 'field to fork' mentality, aimed at showing customers where their food has come from.

Judges said: "They are exemplars of how to run a rural business and ambassadors when it comes to encouraging the public to eat more wild game and are changing people's concept of game meat."

The Trickers said they were "thrilled" to be one of only three UK businesses selected to vie for the award.

Also among those competing in other categories are Village Shop/ Post Office - Orford General Store and Post Office, which is competing in the Village Shop/Post Office category, and Suffolk Market Events of Sudbury, which is run by Justine Paul and is competing in the Rural Enterprise section.

Judges praised Orford General Store for 'breathing life' into the tranquil fishing village of Orford. "It provides a vital shop and post office service to the many elderly residents who are unable to travel to the nearest supermarket," they said.

Justine Paul, who runs six Suffolk farmers' markets, was described as "a local dynamo".