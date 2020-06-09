E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Don’t over-complicate it’ farmers urged as subsidy window draws to close

PUBLISHED: 11:42 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 09 June 2020

Countryside Stewardship scheme deadline is fast approaching, warns Savills' Will Hargreaves Picture: SAVILLS

Countryside Stewardship scheme deadline is fast approaching, warns Savills' Will Hargreaves Picture: SAVILLS

Savills

Land managers are being urged to “keep it simple” as they vie for government funding towards preserving and enhancing biodiversity on farms.

William Hargreaves, head of the rural team at Savills Ipswich Picture: RICHARD MARSHAMWilliam Hargreaves, head of the rural team at Savills Ipswich Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

The cut-off date for an online pack to apply for Countryside Stewardship scheme cash is June 30, and bids and supporting evidence must be in by July 31.

William Hargreaves, who leads the rural team at Savills in Ipswich, said as a competitive scheme, applications are scored and ranked – but land managers can give their bids the best chance of success by assessing their options.

MORE – Living in the moment – photographer captures remarkable scenes from Suffolk farms

The three-tier scheme rewards different commitments from applicants. The Higher Tier deadline has now passed, but there is still time to apply for a Mid Tier agreement, where the main priority is protecting and enhancing the natural environment, in particular biodiversity and water quality, he said.

“Use the search tool via the government website to work out which options best complement your existing farming and management systems,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“In addition, review priority habitat layers for the farm and consider what options are best suited to these.

“Keep it simple. Choosing a few options can provide an income stream, benefit the environment and be straightforward to manage. Over-complicated options can result in challenges delivering them and often incur significant costs. Consider what capital works can be included within the agreement, such as fencing.”

It was important to keep in mind the cost of delivery of each of the options, and work out whether, for example, the gross margin is better than for planting break crops.

“Could it therefore replace non-profitable break crops or help deal with grass weeds such as black grass?” he said.

“There is not a requirement to enter the whole holding into an agreement and therefore different blocks of land can be entered into different agreements, however only one agreement can be applied for per year.

“It’s also important to understand the management prescriptions of the options before entering into them – what you can/can’t do and when you can do it. There will be requirements to keep records, so put a system in place and update it regularly.”

There is also the delay in the annual payments – which begin from December 1 – to bear in mind. Agreements run for five years for management options, with two-year agreements for specific capital improvement works, he said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death threat prisoner’s second walk-out an ‘act of self-sabotage’

Scott Chandler walked out of Hollesley Bay prison between roll calls Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person has become trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Artists’ thanks for key workers set in stone

Josephine Crossland carving Thank You Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUST

Fuller Flavour: Why I don’t think League One season should be decided by PPG

Ipswich Town and their fellow EFL clubs will vote on ending the season today
Drive 24