Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Amazing’ achievement as care homes business scoops top industry award

PUBLISHED: 09:30 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:30 22 November 2018

Sister and brother Ruth French and Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare receiving their LaingBuisson award Picture: SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Sister and brother Ruth French and Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare receiving their LaingBuisson award Picture: SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Suzanne Plunkett/LaingBuisson

A brother and sister at the helm of a highly successful Suffolk nursing home farm diversification business are over the moon after scooping a top industry award.

Comment
Ruth French and Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare, second and third from left, receiving their LaingBuisson award from Alexander Armstrong, first right, and LaingBuisson chairman Stephen Dorrell, first left Picture: LAINGBUISSONRuth French and Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare, second and third from left, receiving their LaingBuisson award from Alexander Armstrong, first right, and LaingBuisson chairman Stephen Dorrell, first left Picture: LAINGBUISSON

Family-run Stow Healthcare, based at Stowlangtoft, near Bury St Edmunds, was named Residential Care Provider of the Year at the annual LaingBuisson Awards.

Roger Catchpole and Ruth French, who were presented with their trophy in front of an audience of more than 1,000 health and social care professionals at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London, said it was “an amazing achievement” for the eight-year-old business.

The event was hosted by Alexander Armstrong of BBC quiz show Pointless who presented the awards alongside LaingBuisson chairman Stephen Dorrell. Finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges from more than 350 nominations.

Stow Healthcare, which runs five homes across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex, was praised for its “passion for care and quality”. This year, the firm, which specialises in buying and turning around homes, has scooped two ‘outstanding’ ratings from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for its care.

Roger Catchpole and Ruth French of Stow Healthcare with their LaingBuisson award Picture: STOW HEALTHCARERoger Catchpole and Ruth French of Stow Healthcare with their LaingBuisson award Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

Social care secretary praises Suffolk nursing home group

Mr Catchpole, its managing director, said: “To win this award is an amazing achievement for us. Our family run group is founded on the principles of individual, quality care for our residents. We are delighted that the way we look after those in our care is being recognised by those are the very top of the industry.”

Operations director Mrs French said: “Stow Healthcare is a place where its staff and residents are truly at the centre of our thinking. We are still a young company, excited by the possibilities ahead and enjoying raising the standards of every home in our group.”

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds, said: “I am delighted that once again Stow Healthcare leads the way in care provision. The exemplary care that Ruth, Roger and their team give is deservedly recognised by this prestigious award. Whenever I visit residents there is a sense of nothing is too much trouble and always a feeling of home.”

Henry Elphick, chief executive at healthcare business intelligence provider LaingBuisson, said this year’s nominations were “hugely impressive and included many deserving projects, organisations and professionals”.

Brother and sister Roger Catchpole and Ruth French of Stow Healthcare with their LaingBuisson award Picture: STOW HEALTHCAREBrother and sister Roger Catchpole and Ruth French of Stow Healthcare with their LaingBuisson award Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Company reveals the reasons behind the redundancies it is making this festive season

34 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Saica Flex's facility in Haverhill

A Spanish packaging manufacturer has clarified how many people it is making redundant at its Haverhill base and why.

‘Amazing’ achievement as care homes business scoops top industry award

8 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Sister and brother Ruth French and Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare receiving their LaingBuisson award Picture: SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A brother and sister at the helm of a highly successful Suffolk nursing home farm diversification business are over the moon after scooping a top industry award.

It is time to shop ethical?

42 minutes ago David Vincent
Ipswich businesswoman Jo Salter with one of the new African tunis, fully traceable, which she is planning to launch with the support of Crowdfunding. Where Does It Come From? is an ethical clothing brand.

Ipswich businesswoman Jo Salter, won’t be caught up in the Black Friday hype - she says we should `shop ethical instead’.

A man’s fear of getting another heart attack led to an invention which could save the lives of vulnerable people

Yesterday, 17:10 Jessica Hill
Davide Gasparin, founder of Making Possible

After suffering from a heart attack ten years ago, Davide Gasparin recalls being struck by a terrible fear that the same thing might happen again.

Gallery What sort of bargains can be bagged at Ipswich’s independent stores this Black Friday?

Yesterday, 16:17 Jessica Hill
Ipswich Cornhill redevelopment. Picture: Rachel Edge

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday deals, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide