‘Amazing’ achievement as care homes business scoops top industry award

Sister and brother Ruth French and Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare receiving their LaingBuisson award Picture: SUZANNE PLUNKETT Suzanne Plunkett/LaingBuisson

A brother and sister at the helm of a highly successful Suffolk nursing home farm diversification business are over the moon after scooping a top industry award.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ruth French and Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare, second and third from left, receiving their LaingBuisson award from Alexander Armstrong, first right, and LaingBuisson chairman Stephen Dorrell, first left Picture: LAINGBUISSON Ruth French and Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare, second and third from left, receiving their LaingBuisson award from Alexander Armstrong, first right, and LaingBuisson chairman Stephen Dorrell, first left Picture: LAINGBUISSON

Family-run Stow Healthcare, based at Stowlangtoft, near Bury St Edmunds, was named Residential Care Provider of the Year at the annual LaingBuisson Awards.

Roger Catchpole and Ruth French, who were presented with their trophy in front of an audience of more than 1,000 health and social care professionals at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London, said it was “an amazing achievement” for the eight-year-old business.

The event was hosted by Alexander Armstrong of BBC quiz show Pointless who presented the awards alongside LaingBuisson chairman Stephen Dorrell. Finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges from more than 350 nominations.

Stow Healthcare, which runs five homes across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex, was praised for its “passion for care and quality”. This year, the firm, which specialises in buying and turning around homes, has scooped two ‘outstanding’ ratings from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for its care.

Roger Catchpole and Ruth French of Stow Healthcare with their LaingBuisson award Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE Roger Catchpole and Ruth French of Stow Healthcare with their LaingBuisson award Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

• Social care secretary praises Suffolk nursing home group

Mr Catchpole, its managing director, said: “To win this award is an amazing achievement for us. Our family run group is founded on the principles of individual, quality care for our residents. We are delighted that the way we look after those in our care is being recognised by those are the very top of the industry.”

Operations director Mrs French said: “Stow Healthcare is a place where its staff and residents are truly at the centre of our thinking. We are still a young company, excited by the possibilities ahead and enjoying raising the standards of every home in our group.”

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds, said: “I am delighted that once again Stow Healthcare leads the way in care provision. The exemplary care that Ruth, Roger and their team give is deservedly recognised by this prestigious award. Whenever I visit residents there is a sense of nothing is too much trouble and always a feeling of home.”

Henry Elphick, chief executive at healthcare business intelligence provider LaingBuisson, said this year’s nominations were “hugely impressive and included many deserving projects, organisations and professionals”.