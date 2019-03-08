Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

New Cranswick chicken factory at Eye has begun recruiting for up to 900 new jobs

PUBLISHED: 16:35 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 09 July 2019

Cranswick chicken factory at Eye Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Cranswick chicken factory at Eye Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Sarah Chambers

A new £74m hi-tech chicken processing factory - set to employ up to 900 staff - is taking shape in north Suffolk in response to growing demand for British meat.

Cranswick chicken factory at Eye Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSCranswick chicken factory at Eye Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Adam Couch, boss at Yorkshire-based meat giant Cranswick - which is building what's thought to be the most advanced poultry unit in Europe at a site in Eye - says Brexit, combined with growing demand for low food miles and animal welfare mean that the homegrown meat products market is booming.

The building work at the facility is now about two thirds finished, with the shell complete. Inside fitting is still to be done, and should be completed by the end of 2019. The site is expected to be ready to process chickens around April 2020.

MORE - £60m poultry factory, set to employ 700 workers, under construction in Eye

"We are gearing everybody up for the early part of April for production," said Mr Couch.

"It's an extremely technologically advanced site - probably the most technologically advanced in Europe to date."

Recruitment across a wide range of specialist jobs, from IT through to management, has already begun.

The firm employs about 350 to 400 staff at its chicken factory at nearby Weybread - which it bought from Crown Chicken in 2016 and which produces all of its chickens.

The plan is for those staff to transfer to the Eye site, but many more will be needed. The fate of the Weybread factory is still undecided, he said, but one possibility is that it could still be used for production purposes, ramping up the firm's capacity still further.

The Eye site will take in chickens from Cranswick's own indoor high welfare British Assured units, which are mainly based in Norfolk and Suffolk and all within an hour of the site.

You may also want to watch:

"The demand for British meat is becoming stronger and stronger now - there may be an element of Brexit kicking in there," said Mr Couch. Added to this, there were concerns about keeping food miles down and environmental concerns, he added.

The plant, whose anchor customer will be supermarket giant Morrisons, will provide a welcome boost to the local and regional economy. By moving to the new site, the company will be able to nearly double its production.

The factory at Weybread and its Eye replacement is the company's only chicken facility. It currently supplies less than 3% of the homegrown chicken market, but this will take it to about 5% or 6%.

"It's a huge investment for us - this is the largest investment we have made to date."

The company had given a lot of consideration to the setting, and feels the new site is well connected and ideal for its purposes, explained Mr Couch.

"It's a very imposing facility," he added. "Our footprint in East Anglia is becoming stronger." Cranswick's site at Watton in Norfolk is already one of the largest pig processing sites in the country.

The company has striven to provide a high quality environment for employees at the new Eye site, with a canteen which will serve hot, subsidised meals. "We want to be the employer of choice in the region," said the firm's chief executive.

Additional investment is planned across Cranswick's farming and feed-milling infrastructure.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Should SATs be scrapped? Parents reignite debate on KS2 results day

Suffolk and Essex parents have added their views to the debate about SATs tests, as KS2 results are out Picture: DIEGO CERVO/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘This is only the start’ – Town star Huws ‘proud’ after making long-awaited return

Emyr Huws in action during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Virral at the double as Baby Blues start pre-season with a big win over Brighton

Allan Viral celebrating his second goal against Brighton in Ipswich Town U18's 5-0 win over Brighton Picture: ROSS HALLS

Love Island star Molly-Mae at Sudbury club

Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island Picture: ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists